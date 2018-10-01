Lachlan rides into CQ's record books again

RECORD BREAKING RIDE: Lachlan Davis after his record breaking ride from Gladstone to Rocky in September.

RECORD BREAKING RIDE: Lachlan Davis after his record breaking ride from Gladstone to Rocky in September. Maddelin McCosker

RIDING into Rockhampton and holding on by the skin of his teeth, cyclist Lachlan Davis was able to beat yet another Central Queensland record over the weekend.

After shaving an hour off a 71-year-old record in September when he cycled from Gladstone to Rockhampton, Mr Davis returned to CQ to break the record for the round trip between Rockhampton and Yeppoon on Sunday.

The ride proved to be a bit more difficult than expected, leaving him under the pump.

"I got to the last little downhill run going into Yeppoon and I was feeling like I might actually have to pull the pin,” he said.

Lachlan Davis with his wife Stef and daughter Winnie following his record-breaking ride from Rockhampton to Yeppoon and back. Maddelin McCosker

"It just wasn't clicking, the average speed just wasn't looking good.”

But the ride back into Rockhampton was much smoother and Mr Davis was able to gain back time, but it was still down to the wire when he rode down East St to the Old Post Office.

With the record from March 1938 standing at two hours, 30 minutes and 6 seconds, Mr Davis was hoping to take10 minutes off the 80-year-old record.

"It was really tight,” he said.

"It was like that the whole way through.

"On the other side of the railway bridge it was three minutes, and then we hit a red light and it went down to two minutes.”

RECORD BREAKING RIDE: Lachlan Davis cycled from Gladstone to Rockhampton in September in 3 hours, 32 minutes and 6 seconds. He smashed the previous 71-year-old record by 1 hour and 4 minutes. Maddelin McCosker

"We finally got into the Post Office and it was 59 seconds that I managed to beat it (the record) by.”

The father of one, with another one due in December, said although he beat the record, it was a little to close for comfort.

Lachlan's wife Stef said seeing her husband's passion for cycling, which according to her sometimes cross over to obsession, is inspirational.

"It is this really exciting thing that we can enjoy together,” she said.

"Sometime I could definitely do without the cycling talk, because it is constant, but he is super passionate about it.

"I don't have anything that I am as passionate, so it is really great to be surrounded by that.”