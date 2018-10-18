Menu
GOING GOING GONE: Lachlan Scott, 9, had his hair cut by One to One hair Studio's hairdresser Naomi Houseman to donate to a needy cancer patient. Contributed
Lachlan's luscious locks lopped for a good cause

Leighton Smith
18th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
GROWING your hair long takes a lot of willpower when it comes to battling the heat.

When he was seven, Lachlan Scott set himself the goal of growing his hair long to donate a wig to help those fighting cancer.

Two years and a lot of shampoo later, Lachlan Scott proudly reaped the reward of his hair-growing efforts at Berserker State School yesterday when One to One Hair Studio's hairdresser Naomi Houseman donated her services to harvest Lachlan's luscious tresses.

A suave Lachlan had the staff doing double takes after being used to seeing his hair almost down to his belly button.

Lachlan said his locks would now travel to Pantene where they will be joined with six other sets of donated hair to form a single wig.

He said the school helped out with uniform-free for the day, which raised $700 for the Cancer Council.

