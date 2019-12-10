Lack of councillors causes voting chaos at Rocky meeting

THE Rockhampton Regional Council meeting was at a standstill on Tuesday as only four councillors were present, causing chaos for voting when there were conflicts of interest.

Mayor Margaret Strelow was not at the meeting as she is on leave and Councillor Stephen Schwarten was away with an apology.

Councillor Ellen Smith was also an apology as she has a fractured kneecap after a fall at the weekend.

Councillor Neil Fisher raced to get to the meeting after chemo to help prop up numbers.

Councillor Rose Swadling advised she would be late to the meeting due to prior commitments.

All items with conflict of interest were moved to be dealt with once Cr Swadling had arrived.

If she did not arrive in time, there were options considered including Cr Smith Skyping in and voting over the phone.

Cr Swadling arrived shortly after 11am while the meeting was in closed/confidential session.

The meeting was able to resume as normal when she joined the table.

Being the last meeting of the year it was longer than usual, going from 9am until shortly after 12pm with a 20 minute recess.