Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Regional councillors Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith, Neil Fisher, Margaret Strelow, Rose Swadling, Cherie Rutherford and Tony Williams visit Councillor Neil Fisher in hospital.
Rockhampton Regional councillors Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith, Neil Fisher, Margaret Strelow, Rose Swadling, Cherie Rutherford and Tony Williams visit Councillor Neil Fisher in hospital.
News

Lack of councillors causes voting chaos at Rocky meeting

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
10th Dec 2019 1:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Rockhampton Regional Council meeting was at a standstill on Tuesday as only four councillors were present, causing chaos for voting when there were conflicts of interest.

Mayor Margaret Strelow was not at the meeting as she is on leave and Councillor Stephen Schwarten was away with an apology.

Councillor Ellen Smith was also an apology as she has a fractured kneecap after a fall at the weekend.

Councillor Neil Fisher raced to get to the meeting after chemo to help prop up numbers.

Councillor Rose Swadling advised she would be late to the meeting due to prior commitments.

All items with conflict of interest were moved to be dealt with once Cr Swadling had arrived.

If she did not arrive in time, there were options considered including Cr Smith Skyping in and voting over the phone.

Cr Swadling arrived shortly after 11am while the meeting was in closed/confidential session.

The meeting was able to resume as normal when she joined the table.

Being the last meeting of the year it was longer than usual, going from 9am until shortly after 12pm with a 20 minute recess.

council meetings council vote rockhampton regional councill rockhampton regional council meeting
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        I’m no drug mum: Woman denies claim she gave son drugs at 18

        premium_icon I’m no drug mum: Woman denies claim she gave son drugs at 18

        News Accused mother left Rockhampton seven years ago to escape the drug culture she lost her son to.

        ‘Disturbing’: Rockhampton teacher among statewide child exploitation ring

        premium_icon ‘Disturbing’: Rockhampton teacher among statewide child...

        News Queensland police operation nabs a ring of six alleged child sex offenders.

        Toxic drums killed marine life near Yeppoon

        premium_icon Toxic drums killed marine life near Yeppoon

        News The extent of contamination and environmental damage has been revealed.

        Help our Rural Fireys: Push for volunteers to get paid leave

        premium_icon Help our Rural Fireys: Push for volunteers to get paid leave

        Politics Rural Firefighter volunteers need financial help to save people.