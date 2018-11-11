Lack of medication leads man down the path of bad decisions

UNDER ATTACK: Mount Morgan Police Station was worse for wear after multiple attacks this year by Matthew Oram.

IN A cautionary tale to always take your meds, a Mount Morgan man has faced court after attacking a police station multiple times and stealing a roast chicken.

Matthew Reece Triad Oram, 22, first had his psychological issues flagged 11 years ago before being officially diagnosed in 2011 with paranoid schizophrenia.

The Rockhampton's Magistrates Court heard yesterday how it was Oram's failure to regularly take his medication, combined with abusing drugs, alcohol and other volatile substances which lead to repeated law breaking throughout 2018.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert listed an series of incidents starting with the destruction of windows of the Mount Morgan police station on February 27 before being caught by police trespassing at a Roche St property in Mount Morgan on March 13.

Covered in white paint and verbally abusive after inhaling a can of spray paint and consuming alcohol, police took Oram to Mount Morgan hospital treatment where he obstructed police trying to escape.

At the start of April, Oram was walking down Bolsover St, Rockhampton when he starting yelling abuse at a passing police car.

The officers got out of car and Oram belligerently continued to abuse them, daring them to lock him up, before crossing the street and kicking the front door of the Rockhampton watch house and shaping up to officers, assaulting one of them before being "transitioned to the ground”.

Oram failed to surrender into custody on August 27 in accordance with his bail undertaking.

On September 23, after two days without eating, he was captured on CCTV walking into the deli section of Mount Morgan IGA, grabbing a roast chicken and walking out without paying.

Bailed on October 4, he breached it on October 12 by failing to report, eventually presenting himself to the Mount Morgan police station on October 15 - after drinking cask of wine.

Oram trespassed behind the Mount Morgan police station before taking a metal wrench found to wilfully damage the stations' back door and a metal lattice.

Subsequently, he blew a 0.159 per cent blood alcohol content, breaching bail his bail condition requiring a BAC of zero.

He pleaded guilty to a total 11 charges including three counts of wilful damage to police property, two counts of breach bail condition and single counts of assault or obstruct police while adversely affected by intoxicating substance, assault police officer, obstruct police, commit public nuisance, stealing, trespass, contravening police protection notice and failing to appear.

The defence solicitor Zoe Craven said her client was still young with "significant mental health issues” and the "criminality of the offending was relatively low” but acknowledged that the sentencing options were limited given his criminal history.

She said he had supportive family members in Mount Morgan, prepared to accommodate and help him stay on the right track.

The Oram had welcomed his 25 days in pre-sentence custody saying it had provided him with the opportunity to not only to dry out and stay away from alcohol but also be forced to take his medication.

Magistrate Cameron Press questioned whether the he would prefer to remain in jail to continue to stay away from alcohol.

Oram assured the magistrate he had "dried out” and his intention to do the right thing by adhering to strict probation conditions forcing him to not only take his medication but be regularly tested for alcohol.

Mr Press said he was cognisant of Oram's personal circumstances but said a term of imprisonment was warranted as a personal deterrence given the previous offending.

Oram was sentenced to six months imprisonment with the lesser charges to be served concurrently, with an immediate release for a 12 month parole period, warning that if Oram couldn't stay away from alcohol, he'd go to jail.

The magistrate also ordered him to pay $11.80 in restitution to IGA for the stolen chicken.