Ladder-leaders caught in a tricky situation

Melbourne captain Max Gawn knows at “some point” this week his team will fly to Sydney for Monday’s clash with Collingwood as the unknowns rack up for the ladder-leaders who have to navigate a new scenario of playing just one game in 23 days.

Demons vice-captain Jack Viney is now set to return from a toe injury after the bye, against Essendon on June 26, which will be nearly two weeks after the Queen’s Birthday clash in Sydney.

Already enjoying a 10-day break following last Friday’s big win over Brisbane which took Melbourne’s record to 11-1, the situation is a far cry from 202o when the Demons played five games in 21 days from Rounds 8-12.

Gawn said it was “beneficial” to remain in Melbourne for all but playing days, with other teams forced interstate.

But the skipper conceded that working through how to keep up his team’s momentum during the next three weeks could mean some thinking outside the box from players, coaches and fitness staff.

“This first break is fine, you come across some nine and 10 day breaks through the season and we normally have it around Queen’s Birthday. We’ll know how to manage that,” Gawn said on Tuesday.

“It will be how we manage the one after that. Teams can struggle after the bye. I think Geelong lost 10 in a row post the bye (the Cats are 1-8 after byes since 2012). Teams can struggle.

“Our bye could be moved forward too, given the current situation. I’m sure I won’t have my feet on the couch for two long, I’ll be up on day two or three.”

Gawn said the club could also, as it has done so often this season use the time to “re-set” with an eye on targeting the run to the finals.

“I know we re-set a lot, but we never look at a game going in to it, for example this week as 11-1, but it will be the end of a three-week patch for us, and we are two out of three,” he said.

“This is the third blockbuster heading in to a bye. That’s more how we look at it.

“We certainly want to try and keep our momentum going.

“I’m sure we will come up with something during that bye, where we will almost be back to 0-0 hooking in to those last 10 games of the year.”



Melbourne has been able to stay at home while other teams have been moved interstate, only moving for two games in Sydney.

“It is beneficial,” Gawn said.

“We have a few guys who are expecting kids soon. Mine’s not (due) until the end of the year but apparently around 30 weeks all the husband has to do is be present. I’m ticking that off.

“It is handy being at home but we are more than happy to pack up and play games on the road if we are needed to.”

