Ladder leaders, defending champs to meet in T20 final

SET FOR SHOWDOWN: Marty Penfold will lead Reece Plumbing in the grand final of the Corporate T20 grand final on Saturday.

SET FOR SHOWDOWN: Marty Penfold will lead Reece Plumbing in the grand final of the Corporate T20 grand final on Saturday. Jann Houley

CRICKET: Reece Plumbing will take on defending champions The Bangarangs in the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate T20 grand final on Saturday.

Eight teams were involved in the 2018-19 season of the competition, which has been running since 2011.

Reece Plumbing finished top of the table on 28 points after the regular season, dropping just the one game - to their final opponents The Bangarangs just before Christmas.

The Bangarangs and Jolt Bakery Cafe both finished on 23 points, The Bangarangs going through to the decider on quotient.

Reece skipper Marty Penfold said he was a little surprised his team made the final.

"I don't know how we did it but we did. We obviously just made the runs when we were meant to,” he said.

"We've used 22 players over the six weeks of the competition, with Christmas holidays and people being unavailable because of work commitments.

"The final is a totally different game but we'll just be playing the same sort of cricket that got us here.”

The Bangarangs players Tom Hackett and Justin Fitzgerald celebrate a wicket during the regular season. Jann Houley

Penfold said The Bangarangs were "loaded with talent from number one to number 11”.

He said his side would love to bat first in the final.

"We'll have to put a decent score on the board, somewhere between 140 to 160,” he said.

"When we're bowling, early wickets will be key. In the middle part we'll be looking to keep them to a run a ball and no more and we really need to hold our catches.”

Penfold said Thomas Isles and Ashley Humble had been two of Reece's best and would be keen for big performances in the final.

"Thomas is a big-hitting left-handed batsman. He's been retired twice (at 50) and taken some crucial wickets when we needed him to,” he said.

"Ashley is one of our dynamic openers. He's got a couple of retired scores as well and produced some good, tight bowling at the end.”

Saturday's final starts at 6pm at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

FINAL TABLE

1. Reece Plumbing

2. The Bangarangs

3. Jolt Bakery Cafe

4. Hospital

5. CQ Water Service

6. Giddy Goat

7. James' XI

8. Stanwell