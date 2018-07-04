Lads rally to support Endeavour Foundation

ROARING SUCCESS: Casey van Hese and Tony Leonard raised more than $8000 in the Great Endeavour Rally.

LOCAL identities Casey van Hese and Tony Leonard raised more than $8000 in this year's Great Endeavour race.

In their second Great Endeavour Rally, Casey and Tony in the Yeppoon Hoons entry crossed the finish line in Yamba, NSW, last Saturday afternoon after competing in the 3200km journey from the Gold Coast to Yamba.

Setting off from the Gold Coast last Saturday, the rally of more than 50 vehicles took the back roads and bush tracks through to Lightning Ridge, before heading south to Dubbo and then back further north.

Rally technical director Adam Perry said this year's event had been an enjoyable experience.

"This year we covered about 3000km of western NSW, some of the highlights being the Dubbo Zoo, Lightning Ridge and some great roads through the Clarence Valley back to Yamba,” he said.

Casey van Hese said it was a great fundraising event and he was thrilled to participate.

"We've been really well supported this year and raised over $8000 for the Endeavour Foundation 2018, who donate the proceeds to create opportunities for people living with a disability,” Casey said.

"It's a great rally to be involved in and I'm sure we will do it again. It's a really good cause that we are proud to get behind.”

Rally coordinator Nathan Woolhouse said he was pleased with the number of new teams who entered in this year's event, which has been raising money for the Endeavour Foundation since 1988.

"This year we had 135 people take part, including support, and also within that we've got just over 50 vehicles, so it's not a bad little crew,” he said.

"We had people down from Townsville to Canberra and people have actually flown in from the United Kingdom to participate.”