Lagoon begins to fill as rain soaks the region

FILLING UP: Robert Green is happy to see water back in the Yeppen Lagoon. Picture: Jann Houley

FILLING UP: Robert Green is happy to see water back in the Yeppen Lagoon. Picture: Jann Houley

ROBERT Green grew up on Gillinder Street, South Rockhampton, so he spent a lot of time in his teens having adventures along the Yeppen Lagoon.

He visited the Botanic Gardens Friday to see the water flowing back into the lagoon which, for weeks, has been smothered in weed.

“I took photos here only two weeks ago and the lagoon was nearly dried up,” he said.

“It’s great to see it spreading out now, almost up to the highway.”

He remembers a time when reliable rainfall kept the lagoon in a pristine condition most of the year.

“My friends and I used to ride an inflatable boat all the way around,” he said.

“And we got the idea of building our own jetty on the banks one year, but the council pulled it down.”

He said he hoped the lagoon would be spruced up, and the bulk of the weed removed, once the mud dried up over the winter months.

“I guess we locals take it for granted the weed springs up in these conditions, but, from a visitor’s perspective, it would be nice to get it looking its best,” Mr Green said.