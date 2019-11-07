Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nine drums of waste were found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon last week.
Nine drums of waste were found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon last week.
News

Lagoon drums probe ongoing

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
7th Nov 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTIGATIONS into the illegal dumping of nine drums of waste in a tidal lagoon north of Yeppoon last week are continuing.

On Wednesday the Department of Environment and Science was not able to release details on the progress of the investigation.

The Department was unable to provide information on whether an assessment had been carried out on possible environmental impacts as a result of the dumping.

Last Thursday authorities removed nine drums, many dumped with bungs removed and tops punctured, from a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road.

The drums are believed to have contained a paint-based resin/thinners product.

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig had previously said that some members of the public had come forward with information.

department of environment and science drums lagoon livingstone shire coucil sandy point road waste
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pigs, deer and now rabbits cause trouble

        premium_icon Pigs, deer and now rabbits cause trouble

        News Council’s pest management team has a full-time just trying to control the feral animals in the region at the moment.

        Rocky’s loss is Townsville’s gain when it comes to techno fans

        premium_icon Rocky’s loss is Townsville’s gain when it comes to techno...

        News More than a hundred Rockhampton dub fans make the trip to Mackay every month to...

        7000 teachers start work bans after wage talks fail

        premium_icon 7000 teachers start work bans after wage talks fail

        News Work bans start at Catholic schools as part of industrial action

        Fairy Bower residents’ Cap Highway outrage

        premium_icon Fairy Bower residents’ Cap Highway outrage

        News Caught between an highway and bypass, the Browns just want their concerns addresed.