Lagoon drums probe ongoing

Nine drums of waste were found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon last week.

Nine drums of waste were found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon last week.

INVESTIGATIONS into the illegal dumping of nine drums of waste in a tidal lagoon north of Yeppoon last week are continuing.

On Wednesday the Department of Environment and Science was not able to release details on the progress of the investigation.

The Department was unable to provide information on whether an assessment had been carried out on possible environmental impacts as a result of the dumping.

Last Thursday authorities removed nine drums, many dumped with bungs removed and tops punctured, from a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road.

The drums are believed to have contained a paint-based resin/thinners product.

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig had previously said that some members of the public had come forward with information.