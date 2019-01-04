Lagoon makes a splash with visitors, even when it's overcast

POPULAR ATTRACTION: Lachie and Nicki Smoothey with visitors Indi and Tanya Cumner from Gympie and Zac Smoothey enjoying some fun in the sun at Yeppoon Lagoon yesterday.

YEPPOON Lagoon has been inundated with residents and visitors to the region during the holiday period with no sign of slowing down.

Nicki Smoothey only moved to Yeppoon from Gympie three weeks ago and already her family have come to love the Capricorn Coast's lagoon and foreshore precinct.

"We came to Yeppoon in June to look for accommodation prior to relocating here. We discovered the lagoon along with all the other activities on the Coast then,” Nicki said.

"We have visitors here from Gympie for the holidays and they love it.

"It's a fabulous family spot where the children can swim, play and enjoy while the adults can also enjoy a cold dip in the water and a bit of relaxation time.”

Real Group, who operate the lagoon's The Rock Cafe, spokeswoman Vanessa Rauluni said the lagoon had been well utilised over the holidays with families flocking to the popular attraction in all weather conditions.

"Even when it has been overcast, the lagoon has enjoyed lots of visitors every day,” Ms Rauluni said.

"In addition to the attraction of the multiple swim and play areas, The Rocks Cafe has extended its menu to offer more healthy food and drink options.

"We have had live entertainment, a DJ and lots of additional activities for the family to enjoy.”

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said the region had enjoyed a very productive holiday season.

"We have found this year that we have enjoyed an influx of domestic visitors coming to the region to visit friends and family,” Ms Carroll said.

"Attractions such as the lagoon on the Capricorn Coast have given residents more reason to show off their region. Teamed with amazing customer service across the board, it has been a great season for all traders in retail, accommodation and tourism services.”