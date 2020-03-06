Lagoon parking saga not fine

TWO councillors wanted the Yeppoon Lagoon parking fines to stand and they almost got their way.

As reported in The Morning Bulletin on Thursday, Livingstone Shire Council will tear up 124 fines given to motorists who failed to park ‘front in’ at Lagoon Place between November 4 last year and February 5 this year, and issue them with reimbursements.

That followed a successful protest from Cr Glenda Mather who argued unclear signage was to blame for visitors to Yeppoon Lagoon being left out of pocket and with a bitter taste in their mouths since new parking regulations were introduced late last year.

But the quashing of the $53 fines for reverse parkers almost didn’t happen.

Crs Nigel Hutton and Jan Kelly wanted them to stand, and with two councillors absent from Tuesday’s council meeting due to illness (Tom Wyatt and Pat Eastwood), they almost succeeded.

The all-important vote was lost 2-3 after Crs Bill Ludwig and Adam Belot sided with Cr Mather.

The reasons given by Crs Hutton and Kelly for their objections provided interesting theatre.

Cr Hutton said he was a reverse parker by habit but he went on to explain why he couldn’t support the reverse parkers who had been fined.

“I always got told, you aim for when you’re going home, so when you hop in your car you can go straight home,” he said.

“When I park on the foreshore, when I park even here at council, I’ll do that motion safely and securely knowing that I’m doing it in a way that supports protecting young children, or prams, or even my own children in that scenario.

“But I also know that when I took my licence I had to sit a test, I had to accept the road rules and that I would follow them.

“If you’re reverse parking here at the lagoon, you don’t actually only cross over on your side, you cross over onto the alternate side of the road as well.

“So you block traffic from two directions.

“Now that should be your first warning that this doesn’t seem right.

“The road width is wide enough for you to be able to do a nose in, reverse out (park), and only block one side of the traffic flow, because that’s the way it was designed.”

Cr Hutton also drew a comparison with fines the council had issued at the lagoon for other parking infringements (97 of them).

“Now if we are going to say that we believe people should be fined who park on the grass, because they should know better, should we not say that people who got given a licence should know how to safely park their vehicle?

“I can excuse and accept that people make mistakes, and we all learn our mistakes.

“You know when you go 5km over the speed limit and get pinged by the man who gives you a ticket to the policeman’s ball, you learn from that mistake.

“When you go through a traffic light and you don’t quite get through there in time and the red light goes and you end up getting flashed, you learn from that mistake but you need to change your habits to match the rules and regulations of our roads.

“Yes signage (at the lagoon) did need to be improved, but I don’t believe this (Cr Mather’s motion) is going to achieve the outcome that we are looking for.”

Cr Hutton also stressed that before the new parking regulations came into effect there was a public education process carried out and a one-month grace period in effect.

“We’ve now had a period where the community’s been getting this message,” he said.

“Anyone who’s been aware of some of the social media, has seen it again, and again, and again, that the message is going out to the community.”

Cr Kelly also expressed her views strongly.

“The arguments that have come to the table where people are reversing in so that they don’t hit children and mums on their way out,” she said.

“Unfortunately whether you drive in (nose first) or you reverse in, there are going to be mums and children there.

“So you’ve got just as much chance of hitting a mum and a child when you’re reversing in, as you have when you’re reversing out.

“Our council, along with every citizen in this state, is required to comply with legislation that has been set by the State Government and the state legislation is quite clear that you drive nose in to angle parking bays.”

Unfortunately for the 97 people fined for other types of parking offences at Lagoon Place since the new regulations came into effect, their penalties will stand.