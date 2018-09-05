Laid-back Kelly is looking for an adventurous girl

BACH HUNT: Kelly Tansey is looking for an adventurous girl who loves the beach.

SITTING on a beach with nothing but a beautiful girl, some beers and a fire would be the perfect date for our very last bachelor, Kelly Tansey.

They 18-year-old decided to throw his hat in the ring of our bachelor pool just to "have a crack” at the dating world.

"I joined up because you never know where things could lead you and I thought I'd have a crack and find out,” he said.

Kelly says his perfect woman would need to adventurous.

"Someone that's always up to do something, go places and have a laugh,” he said.

"She's got to love the ocean, no doubt.”

This ocean-lover said a girl with blue eyes could easily steal his gaze as well.

Despite his laid back attitude, Kelly said he couldn't date someone who was inconsistent.

"Pet peeves would have to be people that don't stick to their word, pretty much do the opposite of what they say,” he said.

Kelly said it was the little things in life that impressed him though.

"The perfect date for me would have to be myself and a beautiful girl together on a island beach with nothing but a fire in front of us, boat put on the water and of course a carton of the very best,” he said.

"In my eyes it couldn't get much better than that.”