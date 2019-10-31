Menu
The partnership is coming together nicely for the Lakers.
Basketball

Lakers star’s history making absurdity

by Andrew McMurtry
31st Oct 2019 8:50 AM

WHEN the LA Lakers got Anthony Davis in the off-season, the team definitely got their man.

But the six-time All-Star went berserk to rewrite the record books with an incredible performance.

Playing the Memphis Grizzlies, the Lakers ran away 120-91 winners but he was on fire, scoring 40 points and pulling down 20 rebounds.

It was his first for the Lakers but fourth such stat line of his career.

It was also the Lakers' first since Shaquille O'Neal did so way back in 2003 against the Boston Celtics.

Making Davis' efforts all the more remarkable is the fact he did so in less than 31 minutes of game time, making him the quickest player in the history of the league to achieve the feat.

His 26 made free throws not only set a Lakers' franchise record, but it put him in an exclusive club with the NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain.

Chamberlain is the only other person to register a 40-20 game with 25+ free throws on March 2, 1962, the day he set the NBA's most untouchable record when he scored 100 points in a single game.

Even more impressive, 90 minutes before the game Lakers coach Frank Vogel still wasn't sure if Davis would miss the game with a shoulder injury.

LeBron James added 23 points for the Lakers, who are off to their first 3-1 start since winning their first eight in 2010.

And he can dunk too.
Davis was obviously pleased with the result.

"It's an honour, great company, and to be a part of this franchise and do something special and to be on the list with those legends means a lot to me," he said. "But what's more important, we got the win."

LeBron James was also

"I don't even think he's scratched the surface yet," James said. "I think we're still getting comfortable with one another, I think he's still getting comfortable out on the floor, but when he's attacking like that - the guy shoots 80s, 90s from the free throw line - that's easy money for him and it's great for our defence as well."

The fans were also thrilled by the result.

SICKENING FREAK ACCIDENT ROCKS HAWKS

Trae Young goes down with an injury.
Altanta Hawks sensation Trae Young has left the game against the Miami Heat early after a sickening ankle injury.

Early in the second quarter, the 21-year-old went for a lay up, before landing on the foot of Miami Heat's Justise Winslow.

The youngster was in serious pain and it looks likely to stall his brilliant start to the year.

The Altanta Hawks youngsters has 26.8 points per game, five rebounds and 7.2 assists in a brilliant start the year.

The reigning Eastern Conference player of the week - who had 102 points in Atlanta's first three games - finished with five points in 11 minutes.

Reports have since come out that it's not that serious and he wanted to come back into the game but he was kept off the court for precautionary measures.

When he went off with the injury, the Heat's Jimmy Butler took over, making his first four shots and scored 21 in his Miami debut.

Rookie Tyler Herro also scored 29 as the Heat ran away with a 112-97 win

John Collins scored 30 for Atlanta, including a career-best five 3-pointers, and Jabari Parker finished with 12 for the Hawks.

Butler missed the first three games of the season while celebrating the birth of his daughter Rylee. He was 5 for 11 from the floor, and went 10 for 15 from the line. As a team, Miami was 33 for 45 from the line - compared with 16 for 24 by Atlanta at the stripe.

Herro set a Heat record for points off the bench by a rookie, topping the mark of 28 set by Michael Beasley on March 4, 2009. And Herro and Dragic became the ninth Heat duo all-time to have 20-point games off the Miami bench on the same night.

