33°
News

Lakes Creek crash driver fighting for life in Brisbane hospital

A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with critical injuries after a single vehicle crash on Lakes Creek Road, Rockhampton.
A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with critical injuries after a single vehicle crash on Lakes Creek Road, Rockhampton. Photo: WIN News
Michelle Gately
by

3.30PM: A ROCKHAMPTON Hospital spokesperson has confirmed the 20-year-old man injured in a single vehicle car crash this morning has been airlifted to Brisbane.

The man was transferred by the Royal Flying Doctor Service to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

SATURDAY MORNING: A 20-YEAR-OLD man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the car he was driving crashed into a tree on Lakes Creek Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was unconscious and trapped in the vehicle when crews were called to the scene at 1.56am.

There were three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but the passengers were out of the vehicle when paramedics arrived.

There was major damage to the vehicle.

The young man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with critical injuries.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Windscreen smashed, man assaulted in car purchase dispute

Windscreen smashed, man assaulted in car purchase dispute

He lost his job while paying off a BMW he was buying from a neighbour and this dispute escalated to violence

New pics: Massive fine warning over slain Fitzroy croc

Images of a 5.2m crocodile found shot in the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton on Thursday, September 21. Police and the EHP are appealing for public assistance in their investigations to find the culprit.

A close up look at the whopping 5.2m croc shot in Rockhampton

Company boss details $11M spend on crucial CQ project

Aerial shot of Mount Morgan gold mine.

It's set to deliver 120 jobs with an $85 million construction spend

PHOTOS: Elton John wowed the crowds in Mackay

Elton John at BBPrint Stadium on September 22, 2017

Elton John and his Band open their Once in a Lifetime tour in Mackay

Local Partners