Lakes Creek State School boosted by solar panels

CATCHING RAYS: The panels are now generating electricity on the roof of Lakes Creek State School.

CATCHING RAYS: The panels are now generating electricity on the roof of Lakes Creek State School.

LAKES Creek State School has celebrated being the first of the Keppel electorate’s state schools to receive solar panels as part of the Queensland Government’s $97 million Advancing Clean Energy Schools program.

Yesterday Keppel MP and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga inspected the solar panels, as well as a range of other energy saving measures, such as hot water system timers, sensor lighting and replacing fluorescent lights with LED lights.

Once the program was fully rolled out across the state, Ms Lauga said it would result in a reduction in state school ­energy costs of up to 20 per cent.

FRIENDLY CHAT: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga with Lakes Creek State School students.

“With these panels at Lakes Creek SS the Palaszczuk Government is delivering on its commitment to reduce the energy costs of our schools,” she said.

“Mount Archer State School is also part of the ACES program and a contract has been awarded for installation of panels there.”

Ms Lauga said it was also good news for the economy with the program expected to support 320 jobs across the state over the lifetime of the program.

“This program is taking a tailored approach to identify the best energy saving measures to suit local conditions,” she said.

Ms Lauga said ACES would provide about 35MW of solar generated electricity, making a significant contribution to the Queensland Government’s target of 50 per cent renewable energy use by 2030.

For more information on the ACES program, head to the qed.qld.gov.au website.