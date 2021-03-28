Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Andrew Laming will stand down from parliament at the end of his term. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas.
Andrew Laming will stand down from parliament at the end of his term. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas.
Politics

Laming to quit parliament at election

by Steven Zemek
28th Mar 2021 11:14 AM

Under-fire Queensland MP Andrew Laming will not contest the next election.

Mr Laming has been under pressure to resign after he was the subject of complaints from two women who accused him of harassing them online.

He has also been accused by another young woman of taking a photo of her underwear while she bent over.

Mr Frydenberg on Sunday said Mr Laming would not contest the Queensland seat of Bowman at the next election.

More to come.

Originally published as Laming to quit parliament at election

More Stories

andrew laming editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man injured in two-vehicle smash

        Premium Content Man injured in two-vehicle smash

        Breaking He has been transported to hospital with a head injury.

        UPDATE: Person in hospital after motorcycle crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Person in hospital after motorcycle crash

        Breaking The crash reportedly occurred on the Capricorn Coast.

        GALLERY: 150 players on court at Rocky Open Age

        Premium Content GALLERY: 150 players on court at Rocky Open Age

        Tennis World-ranked player among those in action at Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre.

        Students learn natural disaster survival skills

        Premium Content Students learn natural disaster survival skills

        Education Carinity Education Rockhampton students learn how to hunt, make fires, build...