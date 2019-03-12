Lammermoor attempted murder accused appears in court

Luke Thomas Stephen Garner has been charged with attempted murder.

Luke Thomas Stephen Garner has been charged with attempted murder. Facebook

A YEPPOON man accused of attempted murder appeared briefly in court this morning and is expected to apply for bail on Thursday.

Luke Thomas Stephen Garner, 20, sat quietly in the dock today as his legal representative requested a bail application hearing be adjourned to allow further address checks.

Garner is accused of attempting to kill Dominic Patrick Vidler, 25, in Lammermoor in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to a Waterview Dr residence at 1am Saturday where they found a man with multiple stab wounds and injuries to his chest, face, arms and shoulder.

Mr Vidler was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition and was discharged yesterday.

A 20-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man known to him while he slept in a Yeppoon home. WIN News

The court heard Garner was on bail for two other matters (entering premises with intent) relating to offences in the Ingham area at the time of the alleged attack on Mr Vidler.

He was due to appear in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday over these two matters.

However, those old charges will now be dealt with alongside the fresh attempted murder charge.

Garner is expected to appear again on Thursday for a full bail application.