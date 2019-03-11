Menu
A 20-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man known to him while he slept in a Yeppoon home.
Lammermoor attempted murder accused named

Kerri-Anne Mesner
11th Mar 2019 1:34 PM
A YEPPOON man accused of attempted murder has been remanded in custody after the matter was mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

Luke Thomas Stephen Garner, 20, is accused of attempting to kill Dominic Patrick Vidler, 25, in Lammermoor in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to a Waterview Dr residence at 1am on Saturday where they found a man with multiple stab wounds and injuries to his chest, face, arms and shoulder.

Mr Vidler was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition and was discharged this morning.

It is believed the accused and the victim were known to each other.

Police have charged Mr Garner with attempted murder and he is expected to make a bail application later this week after the matter was adjourned overnight.

