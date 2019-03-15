Menu
Luke Thomas Stephen Garner has been charged with attempted murder.
Lammermoor attempted murder accused remanded in custody

Kerri-Anne Mesner
15th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
A MAN accused of attempting to kill another at Lammermoor on the weekend has been remanded in custody.

Luke Thomas Stephen Garner, 20, is accused of attempting to kill Dominic Patrick Vidler, 25, in Lammermoor in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to a Waterview Dr residence at 1am Saturday where they found a man with multiple stab wounds and injuries to his chest, face, arms and shoulder.

Mr Vidler was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition and was discharged on Monday.

Garner had his matters - which included two enter premises with intent charges from Ingham - adjourned on Tuesday to yesterday with the court hearing his defence lawyer was waiting for a bail address check to be conducted.

However, no bail application was made yesterday.

Garner was remanded in custody with the enter premises charges set down for mention on March 28 and the attempted murder charge set for mention on April 24.

