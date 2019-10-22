Lammermoor home breaks record in weekend sale

1 Jordan Avenue, Lammermoor, sold for the highest price ever for its area on the weekend - $763,000.

A NUMBER of Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast properties went under the hammer this weekend, with the biggest sale going to a property at Lammermoor for $763,000.

The five-bedroom property at 1 Jordan Avenue was sold by the lead agent on the house, Adam Cook, after just over 100 days on the market for a street record.

Yeppoon Real Estate agent Anna McPherson said nothing around that area had ever sold for more than $750,000 before the record-breaking sale.

“It’s a really large home. It’s absolutely amazing,” she said.

“Originally we were hoping to achieve more for the property but the owners are buying and selling in the same market and they were happy to do the change over because they bought in the area as well.

“The owners were downsizing.

“The people who purchased it are from Rockhampton and just wanted a sea change. We’re seeing a lot of people coming from Rockhampton into Yeppoon area at the moment, especially in the over 55 age group.

“There has been a huge increase in buyer activity from Rockhampton.”

Ms McPherson said Yeppoon Real Estate had recently put two properties over $700,000 under contact to go unconditional in the next week and a half.

“It’s definitely really good to find that the market is picking up for us, to have a quick turnover in a high price bracket,” she said.

“The whole property (at 1 Jordan Avenue) was exceptional and so unique.

“It’s extremely well appointed, has a huge master bedroom and is just a really generous sized home.”

The home is situated close to local primary schools and is just a stroll away from the beach.

Four of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, and the fifth bedroom - on the ground floor - can be transformed into a media room.

There is an office with cabinetry, ideal for running a business from home or serving as a sixth bedroom.

The house has three bathrooms, with a master ensuite including two shower and vanities, a large internal laundry, plenty of storage space, and a kitchen with quality appliances and a freestanding five-burn gas stove, breakfast bar and stone benchtops.

The house also boasts a huge open plan living area with two dining areas and a sunken lone.

The two balconies offer views of the sea, and the large raised ceilings, solar power panels, built in sprinkler system and wooden staircase are added features.

Other auctions within the region this weekend: