‘Lamo has to go’: Wong leads protest outside MP’s office

Over a hundred people have turned out to a rally in Cleveland calling for local Bowman MP Andrew Laming to go from federal parliament.

The group walked through a main street in Cleveland before holding a rally where Labor Senator Penny Wong gave a speech, alongside a number of other Labor figures.

Protesters outside Andrew Laming’s office. Picture: Annette Dew

"The standard we expect from (Prime Minister) Scott Morrison is that this bloke should no longer be in the parliament," Senator Wong told the rally.

"This bloke should no longer be in the parliament and he (Mr Morrison) should not be accepting his vote."

The group carried signs and chanted that Dr Laming "has to go".

Federal Labor MP Terri Buttler, federal Labor Senators Jenny McAllister and Murray Watt as well as state Labor MPs Kim Richards, Don Brown and Shane King attended the event.

After the rally, Senator Wong told reporters that Mr Morrison would be showing weakness if he accepted Dr Laming's vote as a member of the government.

"I think Scott Morrison is refusing to act out of politics. I think Scott Morrison is refusing to act because he needs Mr Laming's vote," she claimed.

Penny Wong at the Andrew Laming protest. Picture: Annette Dew

The government currently holds a majority in parliament by one vote.

Mr Laming has said today's rally in proved his ALP-linked accusers are unlikely to ever lay a formal complaint to authorities, because they fear the outcome.

Mr Laming called on both organisers to produce so-called evidence for formal investigation.

Nicole Gray with her children outside Andrew Laming’s office. Picture: Annette Dew

Originally published as 'Lamo has to go': Penny Wong leads protest outside MP's office