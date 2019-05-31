Land deal could deliver new look to Mooloolaba street

UPDATE: A revised render of the Picasso development proposed in Naroo Ct, Mooloolaba, was submitted in March.

A PARCEL of Mooloolaba land alongside one of the tourist strip's busiest streets is under negotiation in a deal that could pave the way for a 12-unit residential project.

The development would mark one stage of a major change for Naroo Court, with the former cul-de-sac set to be extended through to connect with Muraban St.

The development, dubbed Picasso by Cube Developments on behalf of Naroo Projects Pty Ltd, both run by developer Scott Juniper, was proposed to cover part of council-owned land at 1 Naroo Court as well as 3 Naroo Court.

The 519sq m council-owned 1 Naroo Court was due to be affected by the roadworks in the street, with a portion of the block to be resumed for the Naroo Court road upgrades.

There were some issues with proposed setbacks of the unit development and it was still unknown what the full impact of the required resumptions for the road would be on the block.

The developer had sought two, 10-day delays to the decision period and a council spokesman said the contract for the sale of part of the land at 1 Naroo Court had not been finalised yet.

The unknown impact of the resumptions on the block were understood to be causing the delay in the finalisation of the sale, and as such, a council spokesman said the final sale amount was unknown.

"Given the relatively small size and irregular shape of the residual land area, it was difficult for this land to be re-purposed or re-used in isolation," the spokesman said.

"The disposal (i.e. sale of this land) provided council with the opportunity to achieve the highest and best use of a land parcel which was regarded as surplus.

"In accordance with Local Government Regulation 2012 and council's procurement policy, council engaged an independent valuer to determine market value for the surplus land."

The Naroo Court upgrades were the first stage in a series of road network changes coming to Mooloolaba, in a bid to prepare the suburb for Brisbane Rd widening works and the Brisbane Road Carpark redevelopment.

Gwen Salisbury's home was acquired by council to extend Naroo Crt into Muraban St. Warren Lynam

Meanwhile prominent Coast lawyer Peter Boyce said the council was about to head into mediation with Naroo Court resident Gwen Salisbury to finalise the amount of money she would receive for her home, which the council resumed in order to facilitate the road extension into Muraban St.