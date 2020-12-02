Menu
Central Park Estate in 2015.
Land development surges as housing market tightens

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
AS THE rental vacancy tightens across Central Queensland, more and more land is being prepared for properties as developers scramble to meet demand.

In the Livingstone Shire, various developers have lodged development applications for operational works for the next stages of estates at Pacific Outlook Estate, Sea Haven Estate, The Shoals and Lammermoor, Hidden Valley and Heights estates.

New subdivisions - Kingsway Estate proposed to be built at Kinka Beach and The Patch Estate at Hidden Valley - have also been lodged.

Location of Central Park Estate in Yeppoon.
North Coast Developments is also looking to expand one of its Yeppoon subdivisions, Central Park Estate.

Siris and Associates Consulting Engineers has put forward plans with council for nine new lots on Ocean Park Ave, Yeppoon.

Stage six of Central Park Estate at the beginning of construction last year.
The application is for a development permit for operational work for civil infrastructure water, electrical and sewer, valued at $16,000.

Central Park Estate is on the corner of McBean and Tabone Sts, near Yeppoon CBD.

North Coast Developments has also completed other housing in the area, including a 30-unit block on the Scenic Hwy in Yeppoon and 46 subdivisions in Gracemere.

The application is now being assessed by council officers.

To keep up with The Morning Bulletin’s development applications stories, follow this tag. The button can be found on the right hand side of the page.

