RACQ CQ Rescue chopper.
Land, sea and air search for missing woman near St Lawrence

Jack Evans
9th Jan 2020 1:54 PM | Updated: 2:19 PM
UPDATE 3PM: POLICE have found the woman, who was earlier reported missing.

A police media spokeswoman said officers were travelling to an address after the 45 year old had made contact.

It is understood she is in a town south of St Lawrence.

2PM: Emergency services are searching for a woman they fear may be lost at sea, near St Lawrence, north of Rockhampton.

She was last seen at St Lawrence Recreation Reserve about 10pm last night.

A police spokesman said officers are involved in a search and rescue in the St Lawrence area and they were still trying to get more information from local officers.

RACQ CQ Rescue confirmed a helicopter had joined the search by air.

Water police have also been tasked.

He said it was early stages of the investigation and no more was known.

