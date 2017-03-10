Land valuations: Depot Hill man says any rate rise would "suck”

IF you ask Paul Rose to sum up the possibility of his rates rising following the release of the Department of Natural Resources and Mines' annual land valuations, he'll give you a pretty simple answer.

"I think it sucks.”

Paul and his partner have owned a house in Depot Hill for almost five years, and said the valuations placed on properties were "amazing”.

"It is just amazing, what I pay in rates,” Paul said.

"A house four houses down pays $300 less than I do... I could throw a stone on their roof from here.

"But how we can pay that much more than them has blown my mind.

"You just pay them off don't you, that's all you can do...I am still ropeable that my rates are what they are already.”

The land valuations for the Rockhampton Regional Council area this year show the area's land values had decreased by 8.7% overall since last year.

Values had fallen in areas such as Mount Morgan and Gracemere, but remained unchanged in suburbs such as Depot Hill, Allenstown and The Range.

The new median value for Depot Hill is $39,500, which is no change from a valuation in 2014.

The change is likely to end in a rate rise for those remaining steady, like Paul and his partner.

"Despite whatever is going on in the economy in general, these things always go up,” Paul said.

"You can't even argue your case, how the hell can they justify an increase if your land values have stayed the same?

"It will suck.”