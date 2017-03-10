Land value decreases after 'mining downturn'

Historian Don Watson outside Goldston House in Rockhampton. Mayor Strelow's house is located in Rockhampton City, which has reported no change in median value.

THE annual land values are out, and it's an interesting outcome for both Rockhampton Regional and Livingstone Shire council areas - and is the mining downturn to blame?

Valuer-General Neil Bray said Rockhampton Regional Council area's land values had decreased by 8.7% overall since the last valuation issued in 2015, while Livingstone Shire's had decreased by 7.5%.

Some localities such as Norman Gardens, Frenchville, Berserker and Park Avenue reflected minor decreases in median values, while Cooee Bay, Zilzie, Pacific Heights, Keppel Sands and Meikleville Hill, reflected moderate decreases.

Commentary on the data suggested this was due to the Central Queensland mining industry downturn.

"The downturn in the Central Queensland coal industry together with the influence of fly-in fly-out workers has put downward pressure on residential values in dormitory cities such as Rockhampton over the last few years,” it read.

"The downturn... has put downward pressure on residential values in Livingstone Shire.”

Residential values had fallen in many North Rockhampton areas, Mount Morgan and Gracemere, yet held steady in many South Rockhampton localities.

The same values in Livingstone had fallen in most areas while commercial and industrial lands generally decreased, with the median value of residential land in Yeppoon decreasing from $142,000 to $128,000.

Mr Bray said the valuations would take effect for local government rating, state land tax and state land rental purposes on June 30, 2017.

"It is important that landowners realise that valuation notices are not rate notices,” he said.

"Rates are set by local governments under the Local Government Act 2009 when they determine their annual budgets.

"The setting of rates is based on a number of factors - valuations are only one of those factors.”

Mr Bray said landowners who believed their valuation was incorrect, and could provide information to support this, could lodge their objection on the Land Valuations website or at the address shown at the top of their valuation notice by 8 May 2017.

A hard copy of the valuation list for both the Rockhampton Regional Council area and the Livingstone Shire Council area can be viewed at the Department of Natural Resources and Mines office, Level 1, 209 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton during normal business hours until close of business on 6 June 2017.