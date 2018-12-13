Landfill project to extend lifespan underway

The piggy back extension project is now under way with the first cell ready to accept waste in the first half of 2019.

The piggy back extension project is now under way with the first cell ready to accept waste in the first half of 2019. Allan Reinikka ROK131218alandfil

THE Lakes Creek Landfill was set to reach its maximum capacity this year.

However, thanks to an innovative disposal solution that puts Rockhampton above the rest, the facilities lifespan is expected to be increased by more than 40 years.

With this scheme being only one of two seen in Queensland, the piggy back extension project will see 12 new landfill cells built on top of existing landfill across the coming decades. The project is well underway, with the first cell said to be ready to accept waste by around April 2019.

The chairman of Rockhampton Regional Council's waste committee, Councillor Neil Fisher, said final capping and beautification of the original landfill area has commenced.

"This waste disposal solution is a fantastic result for our community, it will allow us to expand the lifetime of our landfill by an additional 40 years, which means our residents have the convenience of using a world-class waste facility close to the urban area for a long time to come,” Cr Fisher said.

"The first cell will hold 180,000 cubic meters of waste, or two years' worth, before it is full.

"We will then move on to the second cell, which will be built in the next two years, and we will continue this process until all 12 cells have reached capacity.

"Not only is Rockhampton Regional Council looking at ways of affordably being able to dispose of waste for the next 40 years, we are also looking at the capture and how we are using the technology to keep costs of these operations down.”

Cr Fisher said the engineering of the piggy back solution also had a wide range of environmental benefits.

"The new piggy back cells will use the latest technology in lining systems to ensure the liquid that is generated as waste decomposes and is captured and will not enter the environment,” he said. "It includes a layer of natural clay, a layer of synthetic clay and a layer of 2mm thick plastic liner.

"These layers combined with geotextiles and stone aggregate as a drainage medium allow this liquid to be captured and treated.”