Samantha Flint and Stephen Spicer complained when their belongings were taken to the dump by their landlord.
Landlord dumps tenants' personal items at tip

Ross Irby
14th Nov 2018 12:11 AM
A COURT has heard how a disgruntled landlord loaded bags of his tenants' personal items, including clothing, video games and photos, and dumped them at the tip.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard there was confusion between the landlord and his tenants over the date they should leave.

The couple claimed the lease was verbally extended by the landlord.

Kelvin Ellis Haines, 74, from Worongary, pleaded not guilty to entering a dwelling with intent; stealing; and unlawful use of a trailer. Magistrate Virginia Sturgess found Haines guilty of stealing and unlawfully using the trailer.

Kelvin Haines leaves court after being convicted of stealing and unlawful use of a trailer.
He was acquitted of the burglary charge.

Ms Sturgess found there was no dispute the rental house had been messy.

The couple, Samantha Flint and Stephen Spicer, while still paying rent, had already moved into another house but had been returning to the Brassall rental.

Ms Sturgess said in Ms Flint's evidence what was taken included clothes, a child's graduation gown, Tupperware, baby photos and a tea pot.

"She agreed it was a terrible mess, lots of rubbish on the deck, a washing machine and stove," Ms Sturgess said.

Haines had used it without permission to take bags of their belongings to the rubbish tip, then took the trailer to his Gold Coast house.

A series of text messages revealed he wanted $400 for its return.

Ms Sturgess said she accepted Haines had been frustrated at how long it had taken the couple to move out , but taking the trailer was dishonest.

Haines was sentenced to 80 hours' community service.

