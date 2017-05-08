Landlord evicts financially troubled Rocky fast-food store

A MAJOR Gracemere shopping centre has revealed why they evicted a popular franchise from their premises.

A note detailing a rental dispute between the owner of Wendy's and Gracemere Shoppingworld has been stuck to the kiosk.

"You have failed to remedy the breaches of your lease covenants as required by written notice previously given to you," the note states.

"Your landlord has re-entered the leased premises, and you and your employees or agents are not permitted entry to the leased premises.

"The landlord reserves its rights arising from your continuing breach of your lease covenants."

TOUGH: A note left on the kiosk of Wendy's at Gracemere Shoppingworld reveals a rental dispute. Contributed

A spokesman for McConaghy Group, the company that owns Gracemere Shoppingworld, told The Morning Bulletin the owner of Wendy's was evicted shortly after they placed their business into "voluntary administration".

"McConaghy Group would have preferred them to remain in the centre but due to their circumstances this was not possible," the spokesman said.

"McConaghy Group maintains an open relationship with all the tenants and assists where possible to ensure their continuity in the group's centres."

An ASIC notice shows the company has gone into liquidation.

FINANCIAL WOES: An ASIC notice reveals that Jason Pty Ltd, formerly Wendy's Gracemere, has gone into liquidation.

Supertreats Australia, Wendy's parent company, were contacted for comment, but they have not responded.

The Morning Bulletin was not able to contact the owner of the store.