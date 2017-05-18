Landlord takes in mum 'evicted' from Rocky motel

A MUM of four left with nowhere to go after a dramatic eviction from a Rockhampton motel has had a much-needed stroke of luck.

Police were called after tenant Amanda Taylor initially refused to leave the Ambassador Motel last Tuesday in the wake of Supreme Court ruling that saw the leaseholder evicted after he failed to pay $160,000 in rates and rent.

Ms Taylor said she had watched plenty of domestic violence victim's check-in to the motel in the six months since she had moved in, but suddenly she was thrown into similar circumstances.

"Hundreds of women would've come through … and they were in a messy situation, straight after a crisis," she said.

"Police would bring them there. It was one of the few hotels in town that would put the time into helping those girls.

"Most people who go to a hotel go there for the good times, (but) these poor women were there because of circumstances that were extreme some times.

"David (the previous leaseholder) took in me and my family … I was given a job. I was given security."

But her new landlord, Gold Coast-based Peter Slayney, who says he had his fair share of dodgy tenants renting out six properties over 25 years, said his decision to take in Ms Taylor wasn't charity and she "won it on her own merits".

"There was no sweetheart deals," he said. "She's got it through her application.

"There were things that my wife and I liked about her character, that she was looking after her kids.

"It's always a business thing for us. It has to be."

He said her "application was weak" with no rental history but after he had a second meeting with Ms Taylor, he was confident she would have a job soon to pay rent.

After the ordeal, Ms Taylor said the triumph of being selected from a pool of applicants meant "things are looking up".

"They could've chose anyone," she said.

"It made me feel good, because with all the stuff that's gone on, it made me feel like a good person. Good has come out of it, which is really positive."

After days of moving around temporary accommodation, it was only a chance browse over The Morning Bulletin's classifieds that brought the pair together. On the way to the park with her kids, Ms Taylor stopped for coffee where she saw the house advertised.

"(I) thought I'll give them a ring and see what's up," she said.

"They wanted to have the one-on-one with the people living in their house, and they thought that I was like that," she said.

"They liked the kids and I (and) long term they could see us getting along."

Mr Slayney said tradesman, who recently repainted and refitted the Berserker Queensland, left behind a heap of dust, but he gave Ms Taylor a week off rent so long as she cleaned the house.

"We virtually saw the place (for the first time) at the same time Amanda did," he said. "We've walked in, and it was quite embarrassing walking around with all the dust on the floor.

"So she saw past that."