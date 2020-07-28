Landlord tax scrapped in Livingstone budget

Livingstone Shire councillors Glenda Mather, Adam Belot, Mayor Andy Ireland, Tanya Lynch, Nigel Hutton, Pat Eastwood and Andrea Friend today as a team, adopted their first budget.

THE controversial landlord tax has been scrapped by Livingstone Shire Council.

The revelation came to light today as Mayor Andy Ireland handed down his first budget.

Known commonly as the landlord tax, but referred to as a non-principal-place-of-residence rating (NPPR), the revenue-raising measure originated in Mackay before being picked up by councils throughout Queensland.

At today’s special council meeting where Livingstone’s 2020-21 budget was adopted pretty much like clockwork, Cr Pat Eastwood best summed up the demise of landlord tax.

“I’m really pleased to say that the Wicked Witch is dead - that being the landlord tax,” Cr Eastwood said.

This time last year, as Livingstone attempted to adopt the 2019-20 budget, the “sleeping giant” in the room - landlord tax - was awakened very early in proceedings and it led to heated debate and more than four hours of discussion.

This time around, things were very different.

The mayor, councillors and chief financial officer Andrea Ellis cruised through the agenda items with no major hurdles and the $136.8m budget was adopted in a couple of hours.

