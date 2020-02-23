Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A stock image of a man using Bitcoin.
A stock image of a man using Bitcoin.
News

Landlord throws out renter’s $90 million

by Paula Froelich
23rd Feb 2020 1:22 PM

An Irish drug dealer learned the hard way what every bitcoin investor knows: never lose your codes.

Clifton Collins, a former security guard and a beekeeper turned weed grower/dealer, lost $90 million when his landlord cleaned out the house he'd been renting and sent everything to the dump - including Collin's fishing rod case that hid his Bitcoin codes. Without the codes, the accounts can't be accessed.

"Collins bought most of the Bitcoin in late 2011 and early 2012 using cash he made growing crops of cannabis," the Irish Times reported.

"In early 2017 he had just over 6000 Bitcoin in one account but he feared it may be too easy for a hacker to access. He decided to spread his wealth across 12 new accounts … then printed out the codes for the 12 accounts onto a piece of paper. He hid the paper inside the aluminium cap of his case containing his rod which he kept at his rented home in Farnaught, Cornamona, Co Galway."

 

It all went south for Collins when he was arrested in 2017 for cannabis possession and sentenced to five years in prison. His house was broken into and, shortly thereafter, his landlord sent his belongings - including the fly fishing case - to the dump.

Dump employees remember seeing fishing gear - but the garbage was soon cleared and sent to either Germany and China to be incinerated.

The Criminal Assets Bureau confiscated the 12 accounts, but cannot access them either, without the codes, the Irish Times reported.

Collins has since come to terms with the loss and "considers it punishment for his own stupidity".

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
bitcoin drug dealer landlord

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Offenders caught stealing from JM Kelly building

        premium_icon Offenders caught stealing from JM Kelly building

        Crime TWO people are in custody after they fled the scene of a theft at the abandoned JM Kelly’s Park Avenue site in North Rockhampton.

        Stolen car taken for joy ride

        premium_icon Stolen car taken for joy ride

        News No one has been charged at this stage.

        Final farewell for CQ soldier, father and dear friend

        premium_icon Final farewell for CQ soldier, father and dear friend

        News Final farewell for soldier, father, philanthropist and friend

        Pennants players on course for crucial showdown

        premium_icon Pennants players on course for crucial showdown

        Sport Sunday’s match between Rockhampton, Yeppoon will decide who takes the lead in...