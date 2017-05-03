29°
Business

Landlord's 'excessive rent' forces Gracemere store to close

Luke J Mortimer
| 3rd May 2017 2:40 PM Updated: 3:18 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LANDLORD unwilling to negotiate down "excessive rent" not suitable for the tough times has forced a Gracemere bakery and café to shut shop, a business owner claims.

But the good news is the owners of the Degani Bakery Café are opening a new, rebranded store in Parkhurst in about three months.

George Pezaros, who owns seven Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast bakeries and cafes with Wayne Clifford, said this week is the final week of trading for the Gracemere store after five years at the location.

Wayne Clifford (pictured) and business partner George Pezaro are closing their Gracemere store. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Wayne Clifford (pictured) and business partner George Pezaro are closing their Gracemere store. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka

Mr Pezaros said despite declining foot traffic, the landlord, Gracemere Shoppingworld, was not open to discussing a rental reduction at the end of their lease.

He said lots of Gracemere businesses are still closing, with the mining downturn and the end of a construction boom brought by the project on Curtis Island digging its claws into the town.

"It's just the downturn (and) Gracemere has struggled," he said.

"Unfortunately the landlord there isn't really flexible.

"We've been there too long, so we know how much we should be paying."

Reader poll

Are Rocky business owners are paying too much for rent?

  • View Results

The new store is opening as Jolt Bakery Café at the Parkhurst Town Centre.  

Mr Pezaros said they are refitting the store now to fit with the theme of the city's other Jolt Bakery Cafes and would be moving over their equipment from the Gracemere store.

He said most of the fulltime workers would keep their jobs at the Parkhurst store, but some of the younger workers on casual employment would lose their job.

GOING STRONG: Business owners George Pezaros and Wayne Clifford&#39;s other bakery cafes are thriving.
GOING STRONG: Business owners George Pezaros and Wayne Clifford's other bakery cafes are thriving. Allan Reinikka

The owners went on a branding overhaul about two years ago, renaming their bakeries Jolt Bakery Café.  

The Morning Bulletin is awaiting a response from Gracemere Shoppingworld. 

Topics:  business rockhampton

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Landlord's 'excessive rent' forces Gracemere store to close

Landlord's 'excessive rent' forces Gracemere store to close

LANDLORD unwilling to negotiate down "excessive rent" forces closure, a business owner claims.

Horror fine for fisherman caught at heavily guarded reef

An island on the Swain Reefs at high tide.

Fisherman fined big time for illegal haul off Qld coast

Rocky's richest to poorest suburbs revealed

Rockhampton region's average taxable income, based on 2014-15 Australian Taxation Office figures.

SURPRISING results reveal Rocky suburbs reaping in and struggling.

Elderly man airlifted to Rocky with head injuries

Staff from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service help a man who suffered head injuries after a horse fall at Alton Downs. The 69-year-old man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

Rescue chopper flies in to save Alton Downs man

Local Partners

Rocky woman shocks with selfless last act before death

THEY thought she'd made a mistake, but it was no mistake.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Huge boost for investor's bid for international Coast airport

WATER LOGGED: Flooding at the Rockhampton Airport has spurred developer Yoshitaro Iwasaki's push for a Yeppoon airport. Pictured is Dennis Shillington from Caves Rural Fire Brigade hosing down the runway at the Rockhampton airport after the recent flood.

THREE possible locations for CQ's international airport revealed.

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

11 exciting events Rocky residents can attend in May

Priya Thakur and Vinod Kumar, chefs at Jai Ho indian restaurant preparing some dishes for Tastes of the World in Rockhampton. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

There is a wide range of great events on this month

Colossal Rocky event to lure thousands, inject millions

Beef Australia 2018's official launch will be held this month ahead of the event expected to lure tens-of-thousands to Rockhampton. Pictured are chefs at Beef Week 2015.

High-end venue to deliver early taste of Beef Australia

LIVE: Nine star Erin Molan caught up in ugly AVO battle

CELEBRITY accountant Anthony Bell has denied attacking his estranged wife Kelly Landry after they got into an argument inside the couple’s $12.5 million home.

GREAT START: Splendour VIP passes raise more than $23,000

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser had a successful first day

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

I do know you can’t spell one without an “I”.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

Footy Show star Erin Molan dragged into AVO battle

Erin Molan thanks skipper Anthony Bell after the Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Mark Evans Source:News Corp Australia

“I thought their relationship was odd.”

A stage comedy so wrong it's right

The cast of the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

THE Play That Goes Wrong comes to Queensland.

TRIPLEX–CORNER AGNES &amp; ARCHER. UNITS 1,2 &amp; 3 - $540,000 NEGOTIABLE.

1-3/246 Archer Street, The Range 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $540,000

It really is all about Location, Location. Prime real-estate in a prime location. The perfect Renovator and its waiting for that savvy person to take on the...

Snap Up This Superior, Lowset Brick Family Home Now - $323,000

7 Kawana Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $323,000

This superior lowset brick and tile family home is absolutely brilliant in design and layout, fabulous in presentation and fantastic in its spaciousness. You will...

Fabulous Resort Style Living- Amazing Timber Deck Overlooking In-ground Pool- $319,000!

418 Dean Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $319,000

Wow! So unique! What an brilliant family home in Frenchville with wonderful Resort Style Living - you'll feel like you are on holidays all year round. You will...

Modern Lowset Brick Home In A Quiet Cul-De-Sac!

17 Jardine Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 1 $279,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home. If you are looking to enter the real estate market or relax in a quiet location, this is...

Deceased Estate Frenchville

490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $435,000

Located at 490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville is this new built brick home that needs to be sold to wind up an estate. The home has original bathrooms and...

Immaculate High Set Family Home!

10 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $329,000

This beautifully presented home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly, Features...

Your Country Lifestyle Awaits

40 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 5 $549,000

Your country lifestyle begins as you meander down the driveway of this acre block amongst the trees and landscape gardens. Situated in popular Rockyview offering...

Luxury Home With Breathtaking Views

7 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 3 2 $669,000

Nestled in one of Rockhampton's exclusive estates, this luxurious home offers resort style living you've been looking for. Feel the serenity captivate as you pass...

Country Feel in the Heart of Wandal

58 Jones Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Here is your opportunity to own this charming home with stunning high ceilings throughout creating an open feel. This fantastic high-set house has a lot of...

Centrally Located Investment Opportunity

11/104 Talford Street, Allenstown 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $149,000

Located in popular Allenstown this 2 bedroom, 3rd floor unit in the Talford Court apartment complex won't last long. Perfect investment opportunity or gateway into...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Cheapest to most expensive homes in Rocky's most popular suburb

3 Henry St, The Range is on the market for $1,095,000.

BUYERS can't get enough of this Rocky suburb, but some are cheap.

Floods reveal unlikely threat on Rocky properties, authorities warn

Council warn recent flooding has revealed a new threat to Rockhampton homes. Pictured is flood water Depot Hill.

Massive structure slams into neighbouring property in flood

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!