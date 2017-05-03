Landlord's 'excessive rent' forces Gracemere store to close

A LANDLORD unwilling to negotiate down "excessive rent" not suitable for the tough times has forced a Gracemere bakery and café to shut shop, a business owner claims.

But the good news is the owners of the Degani Bakery Café are opening a new, rebranded store in Parkhurst in about three months.

George Pezaros, who owns seven Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast bakeries and cafes with Wayne Clifford, said this week is the final week of trading for the Gracemere store after five years at the location.

Wayne Clifford (pictured) and business partner George Pezaro are closing their Gracemere store. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka

Mr Pezaros said despite declining foot traffic, the landlord, Gracemere Shoppingworld, was not open to discussing a rental reduction at the end of their lease.

He said lots of Gracemere businesses are still closing, with the mining downturn and the end of a construction boom brought by the project on Curtis Island digging its claws into the town.

"It's just the downturn (and) Gracemere has struggled," he said.

"Unfortunately the landlord there isn't really flexible.

"We've been there too long, so we know how much we should be paying."

Reader poll Are Rocky business owners are paying too much for rent? Yes.

No.

It is there choice to sign the lease.

View Results Vote

The new store is opening as Jolt Bakery Café at the Parkhurst Town Centre.

Mr Pezaros said they are refitting the store now to fit with the theme of the city's other Jolt Bakery Cafes and would be moving over their equipment from the Gracemere store.

He said most of the fulltime workers would keep their jobs at the Parkhurst store, but some of the younger workers on casual employment would lose their job.

GOING STRONG: Business owners George Pezaros and Wayne Clifford's other bakery cafes are thriving. Allan Reinikka

The owners went on a branding overhaul about two years ago, renaming their bakeries Jolt Bakery Café.

The Morning Bulletin is awaiting a response from Gracemere Shoppingworld.