Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Infinity by Meriton has reportedly been flooded.
Infinity by Meriton has reportedly been flooded.
News

Landmark Brisbane tower flooded

by Cloe Read
16th Aug 2020 1:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Parts of the Meriton's Infinity Tower in Brisbane's CBD have flooded in a reported act of vandalism overnight.

A resident living on level 41, who asked not to be named, said he was woken at 3am by the building's alarms.

"Level 72 is flooded - they reckon someone turned on the fire hose," he said.

"Two of the lifts have also been out for the past week so it takes half an hour to get down."

Footage shows the building's stairs flooded.

The Melbourne Vixens were spotted leaving the building while a Disaster Recovery van remains parked out the front.

The Meriton has been contacted for comment.

More to come.

Originally published as Landmark Brisbane tower flooded

More Stories

flooded investigation meriton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Citizens’ arrest after motel worker ‘punched in the face’

        Premium Content Citizens’ arrest after motel worker ‘punched in the face’

        News The alleged offender was detained by citizens’ arrest last night.

        Man arrested after brutal alleged glassing attack

        Premium Content Man arrested after brutal alleged glassing attack

        News Police search at Mount Morgan sees suspect taken into custody.

        REVEALED: 8 shops leased in flurry of property activity

        Premium Content REVEALED: 8 shops leased in flurry of property activity

        Property New businesses are poised to open in the recently leased sites soon.