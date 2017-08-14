Landmark deal for Rocky's jockeys to train Korean students

STUDENT JOCKEYS: Thanks to a new partnership, Korean jockeys will be trained in Rockhampton for a horse racing career featuring races like this one in Busan, South Korea.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has struck a deal for a vocational program to allow Korean jockeys to come to study English and theory as well as practical training at the Rockhampton Jockey Club.

The deal which was worth over $220,000 to the local economy, would see a group of eight Korean jockey students arrive in October to commence their three month vocational program.

Yesterday at the Rockhampton Council Chambers, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO Tony Fenlon, Smart Career Centre director Eric Jaewon Lee and School Principal of Korean Horseman High School Heesoo Lee signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the program.

MOU Signing: Student Jockeys from Korea will soon undertake part of their training in Rockhampton at the Callaghan Park Raceway after an MOU was signed at the Town Hall.

"We're here today celebrating the signing of an MOU with the Korean Horse Riding High School,” Cr Strelow said.

"They will be sending students to Rockhampton to learn English skills and to work with the Callaghan Park Jockey Club to learn horsemanship skills, care of horses and to just absorb a little of what our great racing industry has to offer.

"This is a four-way partnership we've signed here today, Callaghan Park really are a critical part of that.”

Mayor Margaret Strelow signs a MOU which will see Korean jockey students doing some of their training in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK140817cjockeys1

She said between the partnership, they would nurture and care for in this first cohort eight Korean school students, aged around 17 or 18 years.

Cr Strelow paid credit to the council's economic team for opening up new opportunities and expanding the horizons for the community.

L-R Eric Jaewon Lee (SETA Director), Margaret Strelow (Mayor), Heesoo Lee (Principal of Korean Horeseman High School), Tony Fenlon (RJC CEO) at the official signing of the MOU which will see Korean jockey students receive some of the training in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK140817cjockeys2

Korean Horseman High School School Principal Heesoo Lee thanked the Rockhampton City Council for providing such a wonderful opportunity for his school to expand into the Rockhampton region.

"The reason why we chose Rockhampton was because we wanted to expand the opportunities for our prospective students to learn the real Australian experience as well as practical skills in the horse industry,” he said.

Heesoo Lee (Principal of Korean Horeseman High School) at the official signing of the MOU which will see Korean jockey students receive some of the training in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK140817cjockeys3

Mr Lee said he was really impressed with the facilities at CQUniversity and said his students would have a great opportunity to learn English, vocational skills, and gain valuable experience riding at the Callaghan Park Racecourse.

Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO Tony Fenlon was extremely honoured and privileged to have the opportunity to work in partnership with the Korean Horsemanship School.

"It's fantastic for the Rockhampton community but it's also an outstanding result for the Rockhampton Jockey Club,” Mr Fenlon said.