Landry accuses QLD government of inaction on GKI

WAR OF WORDS: A political battle is smouldering over the future of development on Great Keppel Island. Anthony Vaughan

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has taken aim at the Queensland Government over the "severe lack of action" on Great Keppel Island.

She said the people of CQ had waited long enough and deserved answers why Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and her government weren't doing enough to resolve GKI's uncertain and unstable future.

"Great Keppel holds an enormous potential for growing the economy of the Capricorn Coast and indeed the whole of Central Queensland, which makes the Government's inaction and lack of direction so frustrating," Ms Landry said.

"We have seen a string of decisions over the last three years made to deny opportunity to the families and businesses that rely on the development of the island."

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry accused the Queensland Government of inaction on Great Keppel Island. LUKAS COCH

Ms Landry believed the "misguided slander" from Mrs Lauga around the North Australia Infrastructure Fund was specifically designed to defuse obvious community frustration at a lack of action from her State Government.

"The Member for Keppel will try to blame anybody but herself for Great Keppel failing to reach its potential however Central Queenslanders remember when promises are broken," she said.

"Dragging NAIF into the argument is irrelevant and only serves to distract Central Queenslanders from the truth, that Labor have done all they can to ensure no resort development goes ahead on Great Keppel Island.

Great Keppel Island Hideaway. Glenn Adamus

"The State Government has had all summer to get the show on the road on Great Keppel Island and if CQ was a priority, they would have.

"Are they going to actually build the infrastructure promised or are they simply going to wait until it looks like someone else's fault?"

Mrs Lauga responded saying if Michelle Landry was serious about boosting tourism in the Capricorn Coast she'd match the state's $25 million investment in GKI which her government had allocated to provide power and water to the island.

"The Bulletin reported when senior public servants started travelling to Great Keppel Island this year to start a scoping study to inform us on how to proceed, as usual Michelle has her head buried in the sand," Mrs Lauga said.

CAMPAIGN PROMISE: Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Tourism Minister Kate Jones at last year's announcement for $25million to revitalise GKI. Trish Bowman

"Senior Tourism Industry Development officials met with the Livingstone Shire Council Mayor to decide on a framework for this project on Monday.

"It's only the state Labor government that is taking Great Keppel Island seriously because we want to see tourism grow on the Capricorn Coast."

She said following the notice given to resort developers Tower Holdings last year about non-compliances with their leases, the government would be making decisions about the future of the leases on GKI soon.

The Morning Bulletin understands that Tower Holdings is working with Queensland Government departments on a new plan for the resort.

In advance of their April deadline for work to commence, Tower have promised to reveal their plans to public in three weeks time.