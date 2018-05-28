Landry announces massive security investment for coast

MOBILE EYE: Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig welcomed Capricornia MP Michelle Landry's announcement of more than $160,000 to boost security on the coast.

MOBILE EYE: Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig welcomed Capricornia MP Michelle Landry's announcement of more than $160,000 to boost security on the coast. Contributed

IMPROVING safety in Central Queensland communities is a top priority for Federal MP Michelle Landry who has committed to a huge boost in security.

The Capricornia member said she was proud to be able to provide $163,000 for more CCTV cameras to help improve safety in CQ communities.

"Making sure families and visitors along the Capricorn Coast can enjoy it in safety is a huge priority for me and I'm thrilled to deliver this funding,” she said.

"I reckon we have the best little communities in the country and I am committed to seeing them grow and continue to attract visitors from around the world.

"These cameras are part of that commitment, and I look forward to seeing council get them in and operating soon.”

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the mobile CCTV cameras would be a fantastic addition to not only ensure public safety, but to also help prevent possible vandalism or damage to public facilities.

"This is great news for our community and I must commend MsLandry and the Australian Government for their solid support in funding this safety initiative,” he said.

"The technology of this type of CCTV camera offers up-to-the-second live footage and historical event recording that can be remotely monitored by multi agencies to enhance and support our combined crime prevention efforts.”

The Safer Communities Fund delivers on the Coalition's ongoing commitment to keep Australians safe and secure.