Landry claims electorate-sized funding hole in Qld Budget

Michelle Landry has slammed the State Government's 2017-18 Budget, questioning funding allocations for duplication works between Rockhampton and Gracemere alongside other roads, infrastructure projects. Pictured L-R Michelle Landry, Matt Cananvan and Ken O'Dowd at funding announcement for Capricorn Hwy duplication.

NOT a "single dollar” is missing for Capricornia in the State Budget according to Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne, despite the Federal Member's claims of an electorate-sized funding hole.

Michelle Landry MP targeted roads and infrastructure projects in a recent attack on the Labor Government's 2017-18 funding allocation as she spruiked the Coalition's $11.96 million upgrade to the Capricorn Hwy between Gracemere and Rockhampton.

"But only $5m of that appears in the budget,” Ms Landry said in part.

"The Turnbull-Joyce Coalition is also giving Queensland $6 million in 2017-18 as part of a $120m deal to fund 80% of the Walkerston Bypass.

"Only $500,000 will be spent by the Palaszczuk Government on this life-saving project.”

But Mr Byrne insists $5m is "sufficient to progress the development phase” of the duplication, with works scheduled to start next year.

He explained Walkerston bypass is not planned for construction until the Mackay Ring Rd is completed, and $500k will be spent progressing the project proposal report.

Job figures also came under fire, with Ms Landry slamming the State, who she claims "failed to explain” that $2b of the $4.32b to create work across Queensland was coming from the Commonwealth.

"Recycled in an attempt to convince Central Queensland they are actually doing something to help job figures ahead of the election,” she said.

Ms Landry insisted her key concern was seeing vital infrastructure delivered as agreed under the funding provided, and getting on with industry projects that "create real jobs”.

"Given there was $700m unspent last year for infrastructure, it appears Central Queensland will have to wait a long time to see any real growth under the current state government,” she said.

To Ms Landry's fears waiting for action will "put the final nail in the coffin” in a region in desperate need of jobs and to retain people, Mr Byrne said the capital spend in the Fitzroy region for 2017-18 is $788.1m, and estimated to support 2,200 jobs.

"In 2017-18, funding includes $269m for Energy and Water Supply, $237.3m for Transport and Main Roads and $44.2m for Queensland Health,” he said.

"In 2017-18, project highlights include $55.1m to enhance, overhaul and refurbish the Callide power station; $53.8m to upgrade and refurbish the Stanwell power station; and $49.7m of a total $226m to upgrade the RG Tanna Terminal at the Port of Gladstone.”