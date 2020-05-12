Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry   
Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry   
News

Landry claps back

Zara Gilbert
12th May 2020 1:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has clapped back at NTEU division manager Michael McNally today, arguing the Federal Government has been, and will continue to work with the higher education sector to minimise the financial impact of COVID-19.

Mr McNally yesterday labelled the Federal Government’s relief package as a ‘deliberate attack’ on the higher education sector.

It comes as Rockhampton’s CQUniversity vice chancellor Nick Klomp said a significant number of jobs could be slashed due to the financial burden of COVID-19 and the Federal Government’s failure to provide adequate funding.

In a statement to The Morning Bulletin, Ms Landry rebuked this statement, stating the government was aware of the higher education sector’s current position and was working hard to assist it.

“The Commonwealth Government has guaranteed $18 billion of funding for Higher Education which is over half of universities’ income,” she said.

“International fees are worth roughly a quarter of universities’ income and the most realistic projections are it will be down by 30 per cent, which translates into total decline in revenue of roughly 10 per cent, so the assertion the Commonwealth Government is not spending funding on higher education is incorrect.”

According to Ms Landry, the government has been consistently clear that universities are eligible for JobKeeper if they meet the same level of suffering as the rest of the community.

“Namely 30 per cent revenue decline if turnover less than $1 billion or 50 per cent revenue decline if turnover more than $1 billion,” she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Potential rate rise debate to be held behind closed doors

        premium_icon Potential rate rise debate to be held behind closed doors

        Council News “We have some very difficult decisions to make and some very difficult decisions to share with our community.”

        • 12th May 2020 4:29 PM
        Queensland has two days straight with no new cases

        premium_icon Queensland has two days straight with no new cases

        News TODAY was Queensland’s second straight day with no new coronavirus cases as the...

        • 12th May 2020 4:00 PM
        Nursery in demand as customers buy up fruit trees

        premium_icon Nursery in demand as customers buy up fruit trees

        Gardening The business has been around since the early 1950s and is now in its third...

        Free PCYC training can help you Get Set 4 Work

        premium_icon Free PCYC training can help you Get Set 4 Work

        Careers Capricorn Coast PCYC is gearing up for its next Get Set 4 Work intake, helping...