Landry claps back

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has clapped back at NTEU division manager Michael McNally today, arguing the Federal Government has been, and will continue to work with the higher education sector to minimise the financial impact of COVID-19.

Mr McNally yesterday labelled the Federal Government’s relief package as a ‘deliberate attack’ on the higher education sector.

It comes as Rockhampton’s CQUniversity vice chancellor Nick Klomp said a significant number of jobs could be slashed due to the financial burden of COVID-19 and the Federal Government’s failure to provide adequate funding.

In a statement to The Morning Bulletin, Ms Landry rebuked this statement, stating the government was aware of the higher education sector’s current position and was working hard to assist it.

“The Commonwealth Government has guaranteed $18 billion of funding for Higher Education which is over half of universities’ income,” she said.

“International fees are worth roughly a quarter of universities’ income and the most realistic projections are it will be down by 30 per cent, which translates into total decline in revenue of roughly 10 per cent, so the assertion the Commonwealth Government is not spending funding on higher education is incorrect.”

According to Ms Landry, the government has been consistently clear that universities are eligible for JobKeeper if they meet the same level of suffering as the rest of the community.

“Namely 30 per cent revenue decline if turnover less than $1 billion or 50 per cent revenue decline if turnover more than $1 billion,” she said.