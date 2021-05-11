Landry confirms $13m Yeppoon pool spend

The Yeppoon Aquatic Centre will receive $13 million in funding from the federal budget, after member for Capricornia Michelle Landry confirmed the announcement on Tuesday.

Senator Pauline Hanson wrote to Livingstone Shire Mayor Andy Ireland on April 6 saying she was assured by finance Minister Simon Birmingham the funding would be in the budget.

She said she did not usually advocate for these types of projects but supported the cash splash due to the Australian Defence Force’s expansion in the shire and lost rates to Livingstone Shire as a result.

On Tuesday Ms Landry confirmed this funding would be part of the budget announcement on Tuesday night.

“This project has been on my radar for a few years,” she said.

“I fought hard to get the money to upgrade this much-loved facility in Yeppoon.

“With $13 million of Federal money it won’t be long before the Yeppoon Aquatic Centre is as good as new.”

The upgrade will include a new 50m ten-lane competition pool, new amenities and administration area, disability access facilities, new entry and parking, a health and wellness centre, plus a community hall.

“As the Capricorn Coast grows in population this state-of-the-art complex will set the community up brilliantly,” Ms Landry said.

“A facility like the Yeppoon Aquatic Centre is so vital for young families, schools, and the community.”

