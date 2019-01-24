Landry deals with the harsh reality of Rocky's ice problem

MEMBER for Capricornia Michelle Landry dealt with the harsh reality of under-age drug addiction in her electorate during a visit to a Salvation Army centre in North Rockhampton.

Whilst announcing an $8,000 grant for a new freezer and smart whiteboard for the centre, Ms Landry was told by a salvo's worker that the centre had been dealing with children as young as 11yo were presenting with addiction to meth-amphetimine (ice).

Judy Dash from the Salvation Army said the Alcohol and Other Drugs (AOD) program had been treating an increasing number of adolescent hard drug users and has noticed the trend affecting younger children.

"We have seen children with ice addiction first hand,” Ms Dash said

"11 is one of the youngest we have seen.

"If you think that it's not happening in your region - it is, If you think it's not your neighbour's kids - it is.

"It's all starting younger.

Ms Landry said she was appalled to hear that 11 year olds were becoming addicted to ice in her electorate and said the problem often starts with the parents.

"During this role, I've seen so many sad things.

"Some of this does come back to the parents, we see women that are pregnant and drinking heavily and taking ice.

"I worry about what is going to happen in the next ten to fifteen years.

Ms Landry acknowledged there is room for improvement and that under age substance abusers are often not catered for in existing services.

"It's not their fault - we need some major programs about what these parents are actually doing to these children.

"The health minister and I have had serious conversations about it and one of the important things that I think is lacking is facilities available or children.

"When we look at mental health and drug rehabilitation facilities in Rockhampton, a lot of it is for people over 18.

"I've had parents that have contacted me saying they can't get into mental health facilities, so I think that is extremely important.

"I've talked to Mr Hunt expanding these services.

The AOG program helps drug users and their families deal with issues related to drug abuse.

Ms Dash said the Salvo's are unable to help unless the users recognise they have a problem and volunteer to receive care.

Last year LNP Member for Keppel committed $14.3million for a new 42-bed residential drug rehabilitation and treatment facility in Rockhampton.

Construction is expected to begin early 2020 however a site has not been announced.