Landry declares the Federal Budget wins for Capricornia

Amber Hooker
| 11th May 2017 4:00 AM
FUNDING FIGHT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has hit back at criticism her electorate has missed out in Malcolm Turnbull PM's 2017 Federal Budget.
FUNDING FIGHT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has hit back at criticism her electorate has missed out in Malcolm Turnbull PM's 2017 Federal Budget.

A TIRADE of criticism couldn't waver Capricornia MP Michelle Landry's belief the Federal Budget had delivered for her constituents.

Critics slammed Ms Landry yesterday, with claims Central Queensland was overlooked for funding in favour of the south.

 

But Ms Landry said she had successfully lobbied for "increased funding for regional communities", and now it was up to the people to apply for the funding they need for key projects.

Though Ms Landry did not provide a wish list, or specific projects she had lobbied for, she suggested the CBD Revitalisation, the Riverbank Redevelopment and the Yeppoon Foreshore could benefit from the Coalition's Budget.

"The great news is that the Coalition will contribute over $10 million for transformational projects under this fund," she said.

"We have also added an additional round of Stronger Communities to fund small capital projects in local communities."

She listed the following as wins for the region:

  • A new $272 million fund for regional growth: The government will invest a minimum of $10 million in projects that transform regions. This could include construction of the airport levee, CBD Revitalisation projects, tourism assets and much more.
  • An extra $200 million towards Building Better Regions to deliver projects under $10 million: This includes the ability to apply for feasibility studies for things like the Airport Levee, the Yeppoon Conference Centre, the Eungella Rainforest Walk and other economy boosting infrastructure.
  • An additional round of the Stronger Communities Program to support smaller capital projects in local communities. This can benefit the many community groups that provide valued sports and cultural services in our regions.

Local Government Financial Assistance

THE Coalition Government will resume indexation on the Financial Assistance Grant program from July 1, 2017. This will provide an estimated additional $836.5m to councils across Australia including those in Capricornia. The exact amount for each council will be calculated in the coming weeks.

The Government will bring forward two quarterly payments from the 2017-18 allocation to be paid in this financial year. Councils will receive an immediate cash injection of almost $1.2b in the coming weeks.

This something I have lobbied strongly for, and puts money directly into local areas for much needed infrastructure.

Infrastructure

THE Capricornia electorate has seen massive investment in infrastructure over the last few years, promised in the election and now being delivered. The Federal Government remains committed to getting things built including budget allocation in 2017/18 for:

Projects Commencing:

  • The Bruce Hwy - Sarina Northern Access ($2,730,000);
  • Capricorn Hwy (Rockhampton to Emerald) - Overtaking Lanes ($2,500,000);
  • Capricorn Hwy (Rockhampton to Gracemere) - Duplication ($11,960,000); and
  • Rockhampton Road Network - Road Train Access ($11,000,000).

Projects Continuing:

  • Bruce Hwy - Rockhampton Ring Road - Plan and Preserve Corridor ($8,330,000);
  • Bruce Highway - Pavement Widening Caboolture to St Lawrence ($20,000,000);
  • Bruce Highway - Pavement Widening St Lawrence to Bowen (TBC);
  • Peak Downs Highway - Four Bridges ($7,520,000).

Projects set for completion:

  • Curra to Sarina - Overtaking Lanes ($6,883,989); and
  • Curra to Sarina - Black Spots ($1,599,071) .

Black Spot Funding:

  • $9,807,358 in black spot funding in Rockhampton, Livingstone, Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday Regional Councils.

The Morning Bulletin has requested updates and further information on these infrastructure projects.

Education

FEDERAL Government funding for schools in Capricornia will increase $408m over the decade.

This is great news for the 89 primary and secondary schools in the electorate, and their 27,333 students.

The increased funding will be tied to reforms that evidence shows make a real difference to supporting our teachers and schools to improve student outcomes.

Healthcare

WE will continue to provide record funding for health and Medicare, and guarantee Medicare's future with a dedicated fund which will protect these vital services for this generation and the next.

We have already seen a record number of Australians in Capricornia accessing these vital services. Last financial year there were 716,501 GP services in the electorate bulk billed. GP Bulk Billing rates in Capricornia was at 80.5% last financial year.

Securing access to vital and lifesaving Medicines:

THIS Budget provides $1.2b to provide cheaper access to vital medicines.

We are listing more drugs on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme to ensure families have access to these vital drugs. These medicines will assist people suffering from heart disease; Pulmonary Fibrosis; Schizophrenia; Psoriasis; Severe asthma; and Myeloma.

Fully Funding the NDIS

THIS Budget secures funding for the National Disability and Insurance Scheme.

Once fully rolled out, the NDIS will directly help an estimated 3,426 people in the electorate of Capricornia.

Delivering Tax Relief for Small Business

THE Instant Asset Write-Off for local small businesses will be extended, with 12,927 small businesses in Capricornia eligible to take advantage of this measure.

We are delivering Small and Medium Business Tax cuts.

This will help the 13,449 businesses - with turnovers up to $50m if they are incorporated, and up to $5m if they are unincorporated - in Capricornia invest and employ more Australians.

Record Investment in Australian Apprentices

WE are creating a fund to help train Australian Apprentices in key trades and skills to get more young Australians into work and help Australian businesses to grow.

This extra investment will help the about 800 local young Australians aged 15-24 looking for job or looking for more work in Capricornia.

Childcare and pre-school

THERE are currently 6,430 families in the Capricornia electorate that use Government supported child care.

Through reforms recently passed through the Parliament, we are making child care more accessible and affordable; providing the greatest level of assistance for those that need it most.

We are also ensuring that children in Capricornia can access 15 hours of preschool a week under a new agreement for early childhood education.

More than 2,157 children in Capricornia are set to reap the benefits of the additional $2.7m in funding for Capricornia announced by the Turnbull Government for preschool education.

Cost of Living

THE Government is providing a one-off Energy Assistance Payment this year of $75 for single recipients and $125 per couple for those eligible for qualifying payments on June 20, 2017 and who are resident in Australia.

Qualifying payments include the Age Pension, Disability Support Pension, Parenting Payment Single, and a range of veterans payments.

This will assist more than 21,900 people in the electorate of Capricornia.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capital works capricornia capricornia mp central queensland cost of living federal budget 2017 health infrastructure malcolm turnbull michelle landry money scott morrison

$53m Yeppoon project update: New roof sets the stage

Construction is underway on a new roof structure over the stage.

Project expected to take three months

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

