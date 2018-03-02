Landry hits back at Hanson's CQ infrastructure attacks

TALKING ROOKWOOD: Minister for Agriculture & Water Resources David Littleproud and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry were keen to get on with the job of building Rookwood Weir.

AFTER her government copped a spray from Senator Pauline Hanson on a lack of action on CQ infrastructure, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has moved to set the record straight.

Senator Hanson was incensed by some of the answers she had received from representatives of Infrastructure Australia during Senate Estimates earlier this week.

The IA representative had claimed they were still yet to receive the full business case for Rookwood Weir (one month after its release) and they had not considered any major infrastructure funding for projects north of the Sunshine Coast.

Ms Landry said Senator Hanson has used a single line of response from a bureaucrat during Senate Estimates to justify a fraudulent argument that denies the facts of Federal Government infrastructure investment.

"The Rookwood Weir Business Case IS before Infrastructure Australia, as are a suite of other infrastructure projects north of the Sunshine Coast," Ms Landry said.

"Ms Hanson can say what she likes but what she cannot get away with is lying.

"The Morning Bulletin has already highlighted the projects that are "in the works" on IA's Priority Infrastructure List, this list does not include the projects that are already under construction or delivered."

She said since they formed government in 2013, billions of dollars have been invested in major infrastructure upgrades.

"Upgrades like the $170 million Yeppen South Crossing project, which recently kept the link between Rockhampton and Gracemere open during flooding after Cyclone Debbie, and the nearly $400 million first stage of the Mackay Ring Road project," she said.

"We look forward to Infrastructure Australia completing their interrogation of the Rookwood Business Case and I have been working hard to get the rest of the required money.

"I will continue to fight for job-creating infrastructure for Central Queensland, I will leave Ms Hanson to try to score cheap political points by being deliberately misleading."