Landry demands QLD cabinet decide on Rookwood Weir today

ROOKWOOD SITE: The Rookwood Weir could be emerging at this location in the not too distant future.

ROOKWOOD SITE: The Rookwood Weir could be emerging at this location in the not too distant future. Contributed

AHEAD of the newly-formed Queensland cabinet meeting today, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has urged them to get on with the job of approving the long awaited Rookwood Weir project.

Although it was unclear if Rookwood Weir was on the confidential agenda for Queensland cabinet to discuss today, the pressure is on the Queensland government to act on the business case, which was understood to have been in their possession since October last year.

Rookwood Weir has been touted by both sides of politics as being vital to kick start the sluggish CQ economy with Labor maintaining they would act if the numbers on the business case "stacked up".

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry wants action from the Queensland Government on Rookwood Weir. Chris Ison ROK191217cpresser2

Ms Landry said according to Rookwood Weir's Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), the project promised to create over 200 construction jobs over two years and provide a $1 billion economic boom to the region, delivering 2,100 ongoing jobs.

The project was also expected to greatly increase water security for Rockhampton, Gladstone and the Capricorn Coast.

She has impatiently awaited the Queensland Government's final decision on Rookwood Weir since successfully lobbying the Federal Government in 2016 to commit $130 million towards the construction of the vital piece of water infrastructure.

Rookwood Weir Site Contributed

"It is 569 days since the federal election and Central Queenslanders no longer care why this project has been stalled, they just want it built," Ms Landry said.

"The CQ economy is going backwards while the rest of the state, especially the South East Corner, gets showered with major infrastructure.

"We've seen thousands of jobs lost in the last 12 months in this region and it simply isn't good enough to have projects like Rookwood Weir sitting on the bench, not getting a run."

In the second half of 2017 while the business case for Rookwood Weir was being finalised, the project was mired in a spat between the State and Federal government arguing over funding commitments, Barnaby Joyce's dual citizenship issue and the State Government going into caretaker mode during November's state election campaign.

Rookwood Weir Site Contributed

During the state election, a Gladstone Water Board report to the State Government was leaked suggesting the project was a must-have for the region and suggested immediate action be taken to make the infrastructure project a reality.

"What this leaked report showed was that this project is a go-er and we need to get moving for the sake of CQ," Ms Landry said.

"I've had discussions with the Mayor and Mr O'Rourke and there is plenty of good will locally to get this project going.

"We need state cabinet to put jobs for CQ at the top of their priorities and build Rookwood Weir."

Rookwood Weir Site Contributed

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said he wasn't privy to where deliberations were at with regards to Rookwood Weir given he wasn't a cabinet minister and cabinet meetings were confidential.

He was able to reveal that cabinet was meeting from 2pm today and was expected to continue until 5pm and hence, it might be tomorrow until we learn the fate of Rookwood Weir.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke says if the numbers stack up, Rookwood Weir should be built. Chris Ison ROK211217cchild5

"With any dollars being spent we do have to be accountable to our tax payers," Mr O'Rourke said.

"As I've said all the way along, if it's financially viable, I'm 100 per cent supportive of Rookwood Weir."

The Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham (who is in charge of Rookwood Weir) have been approached for comment.