Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michelle Landry campaigning at Taranganba State School this morning.
Michelle Landry campaigning at Taranganba State School this morning. Michelle Landry MP
Politics

Landry 'feeling confident' in final hours of campaign

Maddelin McCosker
by
18th May 2019 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE'S only a few more hours left before voting stations close, but incumbent Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry says she is feeling confident.

Starting off her election day campaigning on the Capricorn Coast, the MP spoke with voters and supporters at Taranganba State School before travelling into Rockhampton.

Once in Rockhampton Ms Landry made a quick stop the the Taste of the World Festival at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Michelle Landry and Taste of The World Festival.
Michelle Landry and Taste of The World Festival. Michelle Landry MP

From there, she took her campaign train to Mount Archer State School where she placed her vote.

Speaking with media afterwards, she said she was feeling "quite good” about her five week campaign.

"It's a very marginal seat but I've done it twice before so I am hoping for the trifecta today,” she said.

Michelle Landry voting at Mount Archer State School.
Michelle Landry voting at Mount Archer State School. Jack Evans

"The feedback from the polling booths has been very positive and I feel that there is nothing more I could have done.

"I have worked hard over the last five and a half years.”

More Stories

capricornia votes federal election 2019 michelle landry mp
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Shopping centre to demolish properties around plaza

    premium_icon Shopping centre to demolish properties around plaza

    Business A total of 15 homes are to be demolished or removed in the two two months

    ELECTION DAY: Candidates make final pitches for your vote

    premium_icon ELECTION DAY: Candidates make final pitches for your vote

    Politics Capricornia's candidates have 200 words to convince you.

    Accused drug trafficker wants to have a beer

    premium_icon Accused drug trafficker wants to have a beer

    Crime Accused asked for bail conditions to be changed for beer

    What's on around the grounds this weekend

    premium_icon What's on around the grounds this weekend

    Sport Capras home game, Great Western PBR headline the action