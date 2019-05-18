Landry 'feeling confident' in final hours of campaign

THERE'S only a few more hours left before voting stations close, but incumbent Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry says she is feeling confident.

Starting off her election day campaigning on the Capricorn Coast, the MP spoke with voters and supporters at Taranganba State School before travelling into Rockhampton.

Once in Rockhampton Ms Landry made a quick stop the the Taste of the World Festival at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Michelle Landry and Taste of The World Festival. Michelle Landry MP

From there, she took her campaign train to Mount Archer State School where she placed her vote.

Speaking with media afterwards, she said she was feeling "quite good” about her five week campaign.

"It's a very marginal seat but I've done it twice before so I am hoping for the trifecta today,” she said.

Michelle Landry voting at Mount Archer State School. Jack Evans

"The feedback from the polling booths has been very positive and I feel that there is nothing more I could have done.

"I have worked hard over the last five and a half years.”