Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack announce $21.6m to upgrade Stanage Bay Rd.
Leighton Smith
Politics

Landry given her chosen position as ScoMo appoints cabinet

Christine Mckee
by
27th May 2019 8:00 PM
MICHELLE Landry flew to Canberra yesterday for the second time in a week, this time to be sworn in as the Assistant Minister for Children and Families in Prime Minister Scott Morrison's new cabinet.

The Member for Capricornia said she jumped at the opportunity when she was asked if she wanted to continue in the role she first took on seven months ago.

"I'm very pleased with the Prime Minister's cabinet announcement," she said from Rockhampton Airport yesterday.

"This is something I'm very passionate about.

"I've done the role for about seven months and just starting to get moving with things, so I jumped at the opportunity to continue.

"There's a lot of children and families in crisis across this nation.

"48,000 children don't have a permanent home and it's something I want to make a difference with."

Ms Landry is one of a record six women in the Nationals who were elected to parliament in last week's election.

Her colleague, Nationals deputy leader Brigette McKenzie, has been appointed Australia's first female federal Agriculture Minister.

Ms Landry said she was looking forward to the 46th Parliament and moving forward with the commitments made in her electorate.

She agreed with State Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke that "anti-coal'' ALP minister Richard Marles was not a suitable deputy leader and congratulated Mr O'Rourke for standing up for Central Queensland.

"One thing I've learned about politics is it's not what happens in Brisbane or Canberra, it's what happens in your own electorate," she said.

Ms Landry said $10million was on the table for a feasibility study for a coal-fired power station at Collinsville.

