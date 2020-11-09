Menu
Margaret Strelow and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.
Politics

Landry gutted and devastated at Mayor’s resignation

9th Nov 2020 8:35 PM
FEDERAL MP for Capricornia Michelle Landry is “gutted” over the news of Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow’s resignation.

She has pointed the finger at the State Labor Government for its recent legislation changes which would see Chris Hooper become mayor as he was runner-up in the election.

“I always thought the rules imposed on the regional local governments were draconian and out of touch with regional Queensland,” she said.

“Myself and Margaret agreed on most topics and she always wanted the best for Rockhampton.

“She has always been a tireless advocate for the region, often at the expense of her own standing within the Labor Party.

“I am devastated by this news.”

Senator Matt Canavan has said “Margaret did not deserve to bow out as Mayor this way.

“She has provided committed and determined leadership for Rockhampton as Mayor.

“It is a travesty that the leadership of Rockhampton can be determined by those in power in Brisbane.

“These investigations have stemmed from a vindictive Labor party.

“This all stems from a visit to a solar farm. Jackie Trad kept her job as Treasurer after failing to declare a house.

“Massive double standards!

“I wish Margaret and Darryl all the best in the future.

“I hope Margaret considers running again one day but even if she does not she leaves an enormous positive legacy for our region.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke have been contacted for comment.

