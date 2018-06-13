Landry hits out at political correctness going overboard

GOING OVERBOARD: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry believes society is overreacting too much on the issue of political correctness.

OUR society is slipping into a mad state of political correctness according to Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

She believed the uproar in the local community and the enormous media attention over Rockhampton Region Council's controversial promotional video which was accused of lacking adequate diversity representation, was an "overreaction” and another symptom of political correctness "going too far”.

"What they're trying to do is promote this beautiful area and they certainly didn't mean to offend anyone in doing that,” Ms Landry said.

"I've been talking a lot lately about things being politically incorrect going too far and I've had stuff on Facebook about that.

"When we look at things like the universities marking down assignments for students using words like 'mankind', 'womanhood', 'cleaning lady', the list just goes on, I just think things are getting out of control.”

A recent Morning Bulletin poll question regarding the content of Rockhampton's tourism campaign video had a resounding three quarters of the public agreeing it was a case of "political correctness taken too far”.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow took to Facebook this morning to blast the media's handling of the issue.

"Journalists keen for the kill (or the byline glory) looked no further than the original tweet and my apology. They made assumptions and mileage,” Cr Strelow said.

"The low point is an editorial in the local newspaper that went so far as to claim that the clip did not 'include a single indigenous face'. And declaring this an 'all-white' video.”

While admitting she hadn't watched the whole video, Ms Landry understood from the people who produced the footage that Miss NAIDOC (National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee) was featured along with other people from diverse backgrounds.

CONTROVERSIAL TOPIC: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry talks about the community's response to Rockhampton Regional Council's divisive promotional video. Leighton Smith

"This was the first of a series that Council was going to do, I know that the Mayor has taken it down and will add to it, but I certainly don't think they intentionally meant to cause distress to anyone with it,” she said.

She acknowledged the huge role that Aboriginal people played in our area and the need for indigenous culture to be represented but also added that a truly representative promotional video should also showcase our region as a multicultural community incorporating "a mixture people who live here from far away lands”.

"I work a lot with the Dreamtime Centre and they do a fantastic job out there but there's different areas to promote,” she said.

"From the bit I saw of [the video], I think a lot of it was about the restaurants and cafes and that sort of thing.

"They were going to do more videos along the way so I'm quite sure that they meant to have indigenous programs and people in it but yes, they made a mistake, and they're rectifying it.”