Landry hoses down Nationals split speculation

Michelle Landry has been in talks with Treasurer Scott Morrison

FEDERAL member for Capricornia Michelle Landry has hosed down speculation the Nationals will split from the Liberals in the lead up to the next election.

Ms Landry told The Morning Bulletin that any discussions about a potential split would happen in the National party room and that she was not prepared to comment further.

The Courier-Mail is today reporting the Nationals are set to divorce themselves from the LNP campaign for the next federal election.

Talks behind closed doors - including with Federal Nationals' director Ben Hindmarsh - have cemented the Nationals' view that the LNP at a federal level has emasculated the proud party of the bush and will cost them votes at the next election.

It is understood the LNP executive is not supportive of any change, however, Nationals' parliamentarians say they have nothing to lose.

The Nationals will roll out new branding, with the traditional green and gold colours, with preliminary artwork being worked on now.

However, Ms Landry said nothing had been determined as of yet.

"There's not going to be a split,” she said.

"None of that has been discussed in our party room. We're back in Canberra next Monday and I'm sure that topic will be top of the agenda.

"The only people that will get rich from this is the legal fraternity.”

However, The Courier-Mail reports Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, whose electorate incorporates Gracemere, said the Nationals need to move soon.

"I can see us becoming irrelevant if we keep heading down the path we're heading,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"Initially we should make our point as Nationals and make sure we're heard by our Liberal Party cousins.

"If that doesn't work then we take the next step which could be a break away.”

Ms Landry said that she has been in talks with Treasurer Scott Morrison about Australia's banking system.

Some of her National Party colleagues are pushing hard for a commission into the banking sector.

"[On Monday] I talked to Scott about this and the government wants to get something in place so if people have issues they can be dealt with straight away,” she said.

"Scott said when he deals with overseas companies, they say the Australian banking system is the best.”

Ms Landry has talked down the idea of a commission, saying that it would affect those who are outside of the 10 years by making them ineligible for assistance with major issues.

She said the government is currently pushing to set up an entity to provide immediate help to those dealing with major issues outside the 10 years.

"I don't support the banking commission... and I certainly won't be crossing the floor on it,” she said.

"A commission would take years before a dollar of compensation would be received and would cost millions of dollars.

"I think people need to be held accountable.”