Landry invests in CQ roads but wants more for crash hot spot

BACKING CQ ROADS: Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry says her government is gettting on with the job of improving Capricornia's roads but there's more to be done.

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry regards CQ's roads as the lifeblood of our region; for carrying our goods, food, livestock, and families.

This is why she found it so pleasing to secure significant federal funding from her government to ensure several important infrastructure projects got off the ground, to ensure our local roads had a bright future.

"The Federal Government has invested a huge amount across the region lately and while many have been frustrated by the slow approach of the Queensland Government, it is fantastic to see these projects now fully-funded and assumedly ready for construction.” Ms Landry said.

"Across six projects in CQ, the federal government has delivered $232.9 million funding, providing for not just a better road network but more jobs for more Central Queenslanders.”

""With the broad distances travelled by so many Central Queenslanders, it is just so important we ensure maintenance and upgrades are prioritised to maximise the efficiency and safety of our network.”

Ms Landry said that while much work was set to start, other roads were crying out for attention.

"We really need to see safety issues addressed on the Beef road between Dingo and Nebo; it's not good enough to have people crashing and dying on the road just because its remote,” she said.

"I am willing to fight for more funding for this vital road, but we need to see action from the State Government, what are they prioritising and how much do we need to stop these unnecessary accidents?”

Two weeks ago Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey spoke on the issue saying it was "a bit rich” for the LNP to publicly lobby the State Government for road upgrades when the Turnbull Government refused to fund the Palaszczuk Government under the Beef Roads Program.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government submitted four projects for upgrades on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd for Beef Road funding to Canberra and the Turnbull Government did not commit one cent,” he said.

"Despite lack of interest from the Turnbull LNP government on the safety of this road, the Palaszczuk Labor Government has already invested $4 million and is still asking the Federal government to step up and fund their fair share.”

Ms Landry also pointed to the need to deal with congestion and safety within Rockhampton, with the Bruce Highway's traffic playing a big part in choking our bridges each day.

"We need to start to prioritise the third bridge as part of a Ring Road,” she said.

"This project would provide a golden opportunity for not only hundreds of construction jobs, but to future-proof the industrial areas of Rockhampton by connecting Gracemere and Parkhurst, diverting their heavy traffic out of the city.

"I have seen plans, I have heard proposals, TMR is already working on the corridor, I'm prepared to do what it takes to push this major project further up the 'priority list'.”

The six projects recently announced are:

. Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade - AG $96.8 million (80 per cent)

. Capricorn Highway (Rockhampton - Gracemere) Duplication - AG $60 million (80 per cent).

. Capricorn Highway (Rockhampton to Emerald) Overtaking Lanes - AG $15.2 million (80 per cent)

. Bruce Highway (Benaraby top Rockhampton) - Benaraby to Calliope River - AG $29.3 (80 per cent within the Bruce Highway Safety Package)

. Rockhampton Road Train Access - AG $20 million (80 per cent). Construction: Early 2019 - Late 2019. Article incorrectly states that construction is due to finish late 2020.

. Rockhampton (Bajool - Port Alma Road) Pavement widening - AG $11.6 million (80 per cent). Construction: Early 2019 - Mid 2019. Article incorrectly states that construction is due to finish mid-2020.